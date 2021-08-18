SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 OUT @sbi.co.in, Download Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) call letter here

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released at the official website of State Bank of India.i.e.sbi.co.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a call letter for the prelims exam for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. The candidates who applied for SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2021 can download the call letter through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

The facility of downloading SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 will be available till 29 August 2021. The window for downloading admit cards was opened on 17 August 2021. The candidates can download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on the Current Openings tab available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window where you will find notifications. Now click on Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021for Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centers against Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2021-22/09. Then, It will redirect you to a login page. Enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. Then, Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021will be displayed on the screen. Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 for Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad and Nashik

Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 for rest regions

Official Website

The candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card and bring it on the day of the exam along with identity proof. The candidates can download admit card by clicking on the above link. This recruitment is being done to recruit 5121 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical Cadre (Regular & Backlog). The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language.