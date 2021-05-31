SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Postponed 2021 due to COVID -19, Official Notice Out @sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the prelims exam for the post of Junior Associate (JA). A notice, regarding the deferment of the exam scheduled in the month of June, has been released on the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. The decision has been taken due to COVID-19 situation in the country.

SBI Clerk New Exam is expected to be conducted when the situation gets normal. Cndidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for latest updates.

The official notice reads, “In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred till further notice”.

Now, candidates have enough time to prepare for the exam. The candidates can check exam patter, syllabus and admit card updates through the link below:

SBI Clerk Admit Card Updates

SBI Clerk Prelims Notice

There are various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Noval Coronavirus. Earlier, SBI has also postponed the exam scheduled for Pharmacist Post. We expect the situation will get better by July or August.

SBI had released the notice for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India across the country in the month of April 2021. Online applications were invited from 27 April 2021 to 20 May 2021 for filling up a total of 5000 vacancies. The selection will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and language test.