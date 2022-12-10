SBI Recruitment 2022 For 64 Manager and Credit Analyst Vacancies: Check Eligibility Application Link Here

SBI has invited online application for the 64 Credit Analyst and Manager Post on its official website. Check SBI Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification: State Bank of India (SBI) has published notice for 64 Credit Analyst and Manager Post in the Employment News (10-16 December) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 December 2022. Out of total 64 positions available, there are 55 are available for Manager (Credit Analyst) including Manager (Projects-Digital Payments)-05, Manager (Products-Digital Payments/Cards)-02 and Manager (Products-Digital Platforms)-01.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification with the official website.

Notification Details SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 :

Advt No: CRPD/SCO/2022-23/23 and CRPD/SCO/2022-23/25)

Important Date SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:12 December 2022

Vacancy Details SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Manager (Credit Analyst)-55

Manager (Projects-Digital Payments)-05

Manager (Products-Digital Payments/Cards)-02

Manager (Products-Digital Platforms)-02



Eligibility Criteria SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Manager (Credit Analyst): Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution AND

Full time) MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA.

Candidates applying for SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and others.



How To Download: SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit the official website of State Bank of India (SBI)-https://www.sbi.co.in/ Go to the Latest Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Notification for Specialist Cadre Officer on Contract Basis Advt No: CRPD/SCO/2022-23/23 and CRPD/SCO/2022-23/25)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF-1

SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF2

How To Apply For SBI Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification

Interested and eligible candidates are required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. Last date for submission on online application is 12 December 2022.