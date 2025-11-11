Tripura Class 12th Datesheet 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially released the TBSE Class 12th Exam Routine 2026. As per the announcement made by TBSE President Dhananjay Gan Choudhury, the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations will begin on February 25, 2026, and continue till March 30, 2026.
All written exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12 noon to 3:15 p.m. According to TBSE Secretary Dulal Dey, the practical exams for Class 12 students will be held from November 17 to December 5, 2025. This year, around 29,943 students have registered for the Higher Secondary exams, with the number expected to increase slightly. Check this article to download the TBSE 12th Routine.
Key Highlights of TBSE 12th Exam Routine 2026
Check the following table for the TBSE 12th Exam Routine 2026:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)
|
Exam Name
|
TBSE Class 12th (Higher Secondary) Examination 2026
|
Academic Year
|
2025–2026
|
Exam Start Date
|
25 February 2026
|
Exam End Date
|
30 March 2026
|
Exam Shift
|
Single Shift
|
Exam Timing
|
12:00 Noon to 3:15 PM
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Official Website
|
bse.tripura.gov.in
Steps to Download the Official Tripura Board Class 12th Routine 2026
Students can follow the given below steps to download the Tripura Board Class 12th Routine 2026:
-
Go to the Tripura Board official website at bse.tripura.gov.in.
-
On the homepage look for a section or link named “Notices / Circulars / Latest News” or “Examination”.
-
Click the routine/datesheet link. The routine will usually open as a PDF file.
-
To download, click the download link in the PDF viewer and choose Save as / Download.
-
Open the saved PDF to check the Tripura Class 12th Exam 2026 dates and subjects.
Tripura Board Class 12th Time Table 2026
Check the complete TBSE Class 12th Routine 2026 below with subject-wise exam dates to help students plan their preparation effectively.
|
Exam Date
|
Subjects
|
27 February 2026
|
English, Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
|
2 March 2026
|
Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic
|
7 March 2026
|
Business Studies, Physics, Education
|
9 March 2026
|
Psychology
|
11 March 2026
|
Geography
|
13 March 2026
|
Accountancy, Biology, History
|
16 March 2026
|
Economics
|
18 March 2026
|
Chemistry, Political Science
|
23 March 2026
|
Mathematics, Philosophy
|
25 March 2026
|
Sociology
|
28 March 2026
|
Computer Science, Music
|
30 March 2026
|
Vocational Subjects
