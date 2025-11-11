Tripura Class 12th Datesheet 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially released the TBSE Class 12th Exam Routine 2026. As per the announcement made by TBSE President Dhananjay Gan Choudhury, the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations will begin on February 25, 2026, and continue till March 30, 2026.

All written exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12 noon to 3:15 p.m. According to TBSE Secretary Dulal Dey, the practical exams for Class 12 students will be held from November 17 to December 5, 2025. This year, around 29,943 students have registered for the Higher Secondary exams, with the number expected to increase slightly. Check this article to download the TBSE 12th Routine.

Key Highlights of TBSE 12th Exam Routine 2026

Check the following table for the TBSE 12th Exam Routine 2026: