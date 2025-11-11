MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
TBSE 12th Routine 2026: Download Official Tripura Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 11, 2025, 12:01 IST

TBSE 12th Routine 2026 has been officially released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education. The Class 12 exams will be conducted from 25 February to 30 March 2026 in a single shift from 12 noon to 3:15 p.m. Students can download the official Tripura Board Class 12 Time Table PDF from here.

Tripura 12th Routine 2026
Tripura 12th Routine 2026

Tripura Class 12th Datesheet 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially released the TBSE Class 12th Exam Routine 2026. As per the announcement made by TBSE President Dhananjay Gan Choudhury, the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations will begin on February 25, 2026, and continue till March 30, 2026. 

All written exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12 noon to 3:15 p.m. According to TBSE Secretary Dulal Dey, the practical exams for Class 12 students will be held from November 17 to December 5, 2025. This year, around 29,943 students have registered for the Higher Secondary exams, with the number expected to increase slightly. Check this article to download the TBSE 12th Routine.

Key Highlights of TBSE 12th Exam Routine 2026

Check the following table for the TBSE 12th Exam Routine 2026:

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)

Exam Name

TBSE Class 12th (Higher Secondary) Examination 2026

Academic Year

2025–2026

Exam Start Date

25 February 2026

Exam End Date

30 March 2026

Exam Shift

Single Shift

Exam Timing

12:00 Noon to 3:15 PM

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Official Website

bse.tripura.gov.in

Steps to Download the Official Tripura Board Class 12th Routine 2026

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Tripura Board Class 12th Routine 2026:

  • Go to the Tripura Board official website at bse.tripura.gov.in.

  • On the homepage look for a section or link named “Notices / Circulars / Latest News” or “Examination”.

  • Click the routine/datesheet link. The routine will usually open as a PDF file.

  • To download, click the download link in the PDF viewer and choose Save as / Download.

  • Open the saved PDF to check the Tripura Class 12th Exam 2026 dates and subjects.

Tripura Board Class 12th Time Table 2026

Check the complete TBSE Class 12th Routine 2026 below with subject-wise exam dates to help students plan their preparation effectively.

Exam Date

Subjects

27 February 2026

English, Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo

2 March 2026

Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic

7 March 2026

Business Studies, Physics, Education

9 March 2026

Psychology

11 March 2026

Geography

13 March 2026

Accountancy, Biology, History

16 March 2026

Economics

18 March 2026

Chemistry, Political Science

23 March 2026

Mathematics, Philosophy

25 March 2026

Sociology

28 March 2026

Computer Science, Music

30 March 2026

Vocational Subjects

TBSE Madhyamik Exam Routine 2026

