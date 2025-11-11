TBSE Madhyamik Exam Routine 2026: Download Official Tripura Board Class 10 Datesheet PDF

TBSE Madhyamik Exam Routine 2026 - The Tripura Class 10th Date Sheet 2026 has been officially released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). Students appearing for the upcoming TBSE Madhyamik Exam can now check the complete schedule on the official website — tbse.tripura.gov.in. The Madhyamik examinations will start on February 26 and will conclude on March 24. Students must note that all written exams will be held from 12 noon to 3:15 p.m. As per the schedule, practical examinations will take place between November 17 and December 5.

The detailed timetable provides essential information, including subject-wise exam dates, paper timings, and specific instructions, which is vital for students to strategise their revision and preparations for the upcoming board. Students preparing for the Tripura exams should consult the Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2026 to effectively schedule their study time and manage revision. This year, a total of 38,135 students have registered for the Madhyamik examination, with the final number expected to reach around 40,000. This article provides the complete TBSE Class 10 Exam Date 2026.