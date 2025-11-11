TBSE Madhyamik Exam Routine 2026: Download Official Tripura Board Class 10 Datesheet PDF

TBSE Madhyamik Exam Routine 2026 - The Tripura Class 10th Date Sheet 2026 has been officially released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). Students appearing for the upcoming TBSE Madhyamik Exam can now check the complete schedule on the official website — tbse.tripura.gov.in. The Madhyamik examinations will start on February 26 and will conclude on March 24. Students must note that all written exams will be held from 12 noon to 3:15 p.m. As per the schedule, practical examinations will take place between November 17 and December 5.
The detailed timetable provides essential information, including subject-wise exam dates, paper timings, and specific instructions, which is vital for students to strategise their revision and preparations for the upcoming board. Students preparing for the Tripura exams should consult the Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2026 to effectively schedule their study time and manage revision. This year, a total of 38,135 students have registered for the Madhyamik examination, with the final number expected to reach around 40,000. This article provides the complete TBSE Class 10 Exam Date 2026.
TBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)
|
Exam Name
|
TBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) Examination 2026
|
Session
|
2025–2026
|
Date Sheet Release Date
|
November 11, 2025
|
Official Website
|
tbse.tripura.gov.in
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Subjects Covered
|
All Core and Elective Subjects as per TBSE Syllabus
TBSE Exam Routine 2026 Class 10
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially announced the complete schedule for the TBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) Examination 2026. Students can find the Class 10 Datesheet in the table below.
|
Exam date
|
Subjects
|
Timings
|
26 February 2026
|
English
|
12 noon to 3:15 pm
|
6 March 2026
|
Social Science (History & Political Science); Social Science (Economics & Geography)
|
12 noon to 3:15 pm
|
10 March 2026
|
Languages – Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
|
1:30 pm to 3:15 pm
|
14 March 2026
|
Science – Biology, Physics, Chemistry
|
1:15 to 3:15 pm
|
19 March 2026
|
Mathematics (Basic and Standard)
|
12 noon to 3:15 pm
|
24 March 2026
|
Vocational subjects
|
12 noon to 1:15 pm
Steps to Download TBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2026
-
Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) – tbse.tripura.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, look for the “Latest Notifications” or “Examination” section.
-
Click on the link that says “TBSE Madhyamik Routine 2026” or “Tripura Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2026.”
-
The Tripura Board Class 10 Time Table PDF will open on your screen.
-
Check the subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important instructions.
-
Click on the download icon or press Ctrl + P to save or print the timetable for future reference
Important Details Mentioned on TBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026
-
Name of the Examination (TBSE Madhyamik Exam 2026)
-
Board Name – Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)
-
Exam Dates for each subject
-
Subject Names and Subject Codes
-
Exam Timings (morning/afternoon sessions)
-
Exam Duration for each paper
-
Important Instructions for students
-
Practical Exam Schedule (if applicable)
-
Admit Card Details and required documents
-
Contact Information for any exam-related queries
