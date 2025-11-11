MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
TBSE Madhyamik Exam Routine 2026: Download Official Tripura Board Class 10 Datesheet PDF

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 11, 2025

TBSE Madhyamik Exam Routine 2026 - The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially published the Tripura Class 10th Date Sheet 2026. Students preparing for the forthcoming TBSE Madhyamik Exam can find the full timetable in the article below.  The timetable includes subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important instructions for candidates.

TBSE Madhyamik Exam Routine 2026
TBSE Madhyamik Exam Routine 2026

TBSE Madhyamik Exam Routine 2026 - The Tripura Class 10th Date Sheet 2026 has been officially released by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). Students appearing for the upcoming TBSE Madhyamik Exam can now check the complete schedule on the official website — tbse.tripura.gov.in. The Madhyamik examinations will start on February 26 and will conclude on March 24. Students must note that all written exams will be held from 12 noon to 3:15 p.m. As per the schedule, practical examinations will take place between November 17 and December 5.

The detailed timetable provides essential information, including subject-wise exam dates, paper timings, and specific instructions, which is vital for students to strategise their revision and preparations for the upcoming board. Students preparing for the Tripura exams should consult the Tripura Madhyamik Routine 2026 to effectively schedule their study time and manage revision. This year, a total of 38,135 students have registered for the Madhyamik examination, with the final number expected to reach around 40,000. This article provides the complete TBSE Class 10 Exam Date 2026.

TBSE Class 10 Exam 2026 Overview

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)

Exam Name

TBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) Examination 2026

Session

2025–2026

Date Sheet Release Date

November 11, 2025

Official Website

tbse.tripura.gov.in

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Subjects Covered

All Core and Elective Subjects as per TBSE Syllabus

TBSE Exam Routine 2026 Class 10

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially announced the complete schedule for the TBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) Examination 2026. Students can find the Class 10 Datesheet in the table below.

Exam date

Subjects

Timings

26 February 2026

English

12 noon to 3:15 pm

6 March 2026

Social Science (History & Political Science); Social Science (Economics & Geography)

12 noon to 3:15 pm

10 March 2026

Languages – Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo

1:30 pm to 3:15 pm

14 March 2026

Science – Biology, Physics, Chemistry

1:15 to 3:15 pm

19 March 2026

Mathematics (Basic and Standard)

12 noon to 3:15 pm

24 March 2026

Vocational subjects

12 noon to 1:15 pm

Steps to Download TBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2026

  1. Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) – tbse.tripura.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, look for the “Latest Notifications” or “Examination” section.

  3. Click on the link that says “TBSE Madhyamik Routine 2026” or “Tripura Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2026.”

  4. The Tripura Board Class 10 Time Table PDF will open on your screen.

  5. Check the subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important instructions.

  6. Click on the download icon or press Ctrl + P to save or print the timetable for future reference

Important Details Mentioned on TBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026

  • Name of the Examination (TBSE Madhyamik Exam 2026)

  • Board Name – Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)

  • Exam Dates for each subject

  • Subject Names and Subject Codes

  • Exam Timings (morning/afternoon sessions)

  • Exam Duration for each paper

  • Important Instructions for students

  • Practical Exam Schedule (if applicable)

  • Admit Card Details and required documents

  • Contact Information for any exam-related queries

