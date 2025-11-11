List of Foreign Ministers of India [Updated 2025]

The Minister of External Affairs, which is commonly known as "Foreign Minister", is a cabinet ranking position in the Government of India, who is responsible of the foreign relation of India with others countries. The Foreign Minister of India plays an important role in determining Indian foreign policy. He is responsible for making cordial relations with the countries of rest of the world.

Usually this key ministry is given to one of the senior-most or most experienced person in the Union Cabinet. The chief responsibility of the Foreign Minister is to represent India and its government at the international level.

As of now there are 29 person have hold the post of Foreign Minister of India. Mrs. Indira Gandhi was the first woman Foreign Minister of India. She hold this position from 6 September 1967 to 13 February 1969.