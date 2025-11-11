MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
List of Foreign Ministers of India [Updated 2025]

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 11, 2025, 12:13 IST

The Minister of External Affairs, also known as the Foreign Minister of India, plays a vital role in shaping India’s foreign policy and global relations. From Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr. S. Jaishankar, 29 leaders have held this position, representing India’s interests, diplomacy, and international cooperation at the highest global platforms. Explore the List of Foreign Ministers of India updated in 2025.

List of Foreign Ministers of India
List of Foreign Ministers of India

The Minister of External Affairs, which is commonly known as "Foreign Minister", is a cabinet ranking position in the Government of India, who is responsible of the foreign relation of India with others countries. The Foreign Minister of India plays an important role in determining Indian foreign policy. He is responsible for making cordial relations with the countries of rest of the world.

Usually this key ministry is given to one of the senior-most or most experienced person in the Union Cabinet. The chief responsibility of the Foreign Minister is to represent India and its government at the international level.

As of now there are 29 person have hold the post of  Foreign Minister of India. Mrs. Indira Gandhi was the first woman Foreign Minister of India. She hold this position from 6 September 1967 to 13 February 1969.

The current Minister of External Affairs is Dr. S. Jaishankar, who has held the position since May 30, 2019. 

Now let’s have a look on the list of Foreign Ministers of India till date;

Foreign Minister

Tenure

Prime Minister

1. Jawahar Lal Nehru

2 Sept. 1946 to 27 May 1964

Himself

2. Gulzarilal Nanda

27 May 1964 to 9 June 1964

Himself (acting)

3. Lal Bahadur Shastri

9 June 1964 to 17 July 1964

Himself

4. Swaran Singh

18 July 1964 to 14 Nov. 1966

Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi

5. M. C. Chagla

14 Nov. 1966 to 5 Sept. 1967

Indira Gandhi

6. Indira Gandhi

6 Sept. 1967 to 13 Feb. 1969

Indira Gandhi

7. Dinesh Singh

14 Feb. 1969 to 27 June 1970

Indira Gandhi

Swaran Singh  (reappointed)

27 June 1970 to 10 Oct. 1974

Indira Gandhi

8. Yashwantrao Chavan

 10 Oct. 1974 to 24 March 1977

Indira Gandhi

9.Atal Bihari Vajpayee  (Janata Party )

26 March 1977 28 to July 1979

Morarji Desai

10. Shyam Nandan Prasad Mishra (Janata Party (Secular))

28 July 1979 to 13 January 1980

 

Charan Singh

11. P. V. Narasimha Rao

 14 Jan. 1980 to 19 July 1984

Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi (reappointed)

 19 July 1984 to 31 Oct. 1984

Herself

12. Rajiv Gandhi

31 Oct. 1984 to 24 Sept. 1985

Himself

13. Bali Ram Bhagat

25 Sept. 1985 to 12 May 1986

Rajiv Gandhi

14. P. Shiv Shankar

12 May 1986 to 22 Oct. 1986

Rajiv Gandhi

15.N. D. Tiwari

22 Oct. 1986 to 25 July 1987

Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi (Repeated)

25 July 1987 to 25 June 1988

Himself

P. V. Narasimha Rao (reappointed)

 25 June 1988 to 2 Dec. 1989

Rajiv Gandhi

16. V. P. Singh (Janta Dal)

2 Dec. 1989 to 5 Dec. 1989

Himself

17. I. K. Gujral  (Janata Dal (National Front))

5 Dec. 1989 to 10 Nov. 1990

V. P. Singh

18. Vidya Charan Shukla (Samajwadi Janata Party)

 21 Nov. 1990 to 20 Feb. 1991

Chandra Shekhar

 

19. Madhavsinh Solanki

21 June 1991 to 31 March 1992

P. V. Narasimha Rao

P. V. Narasimha Rao (reappointed))

 31 March 1992 to 18 January 1993

Himself

Dinesh Singh (reappointed)

 18 January 1993 to 10 February 1995

P. V. Narasimha Rao

20. Pranab Mukherjee

 10 February 1995 to 16 May 1996

P. V. Narasimha Rao

21. Sikander Bakht

21 May 1996 to 1 June 1996

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

I. K. Gujral (Janata Dal )

1 June 1996 to 18 March 1998

H. D. Deve Gowda & I. K. Gujral

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (reappointed)

 19 March 1998 to 5 December 1998

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

22. Jaswant Singh

5 Dec. 1998 to 23 June 2002

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

23.Yashwant Sinha

 1 July 2002 to 22 May 2004

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

24. Natwar Singh

22 May 2004 TO 6 Nov. 2005

Manmohan Singh

25. Manmohan Singh

 6 Nov. 2005 to 24 Oct. 2006

himself

Pranab Mukherjee (reappointed)

 24 Oct. 2006 to 22 May 2009

Manmohan Singh

26. S. M. Krishna

22 May 2009 to 26 Oct. 2012

Manmohan Singh

27. Salman Khurshid

28 Oct. 2012 to 26 May 2014

Manmohan Singh

28. Sushma Swaraj

26 May 2014 to 30 May 2019

Narendra Modi

29. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

30 May 2019 -- Incumbent

Narendra Modi

It is also observed that the Foreign Minister is assisted by a Minister of State for External Affairs or the lower-ranked Deputy Minister of External Affairs.

The data given in the above table shows that on many occasions a Prime Minister hold the post of foreign minister also and this trend is started by the very first prime minister of India Mr. Jawahar Lal Nehru.

What is the role of the Minister of External Affairs?

The Minister of External Affairs, or Foreign Minister, usually formulates, implements, and presents the foreign policy at the International Conferences of the Government of India to advance the nation's security and developmental priorities globally.

Who appoint the Minister of External Affairs of India?

The Minister of External Affairs of India is appointed by the President of India on the recommendation of the Prime Minister of India.

What are the responsibilities of the Minister of External Affairs of India?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), under the Minister's leadership, manages a wide range of responsibilities, including:

  • Maintaining diplomatic relations with other countries.
  • Representing India in international forums like the UN and G20.
  • Negotiating treaties and agreements.
  • Providing support to Indian citizens abroad, including visa and passport services.
  • Promoting India's culture and trade globally.

