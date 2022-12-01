SBI PO Admit Card 2022 Anytime: Download PET Material Here, Exam From 17 Dec

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: State Bank of India will release the PO Pre Exam Admit Card soon on its official website. Check admit card date, exam date and other details.

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Pre Examination Training(PET) Material for SC/ST/OBC/Religious Minority Community candidates who have opted for the training on its official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Such candidates can download SBI PO PET Material from the website of the bank. The direct link is available here as well.

SBI PO PET Material 2022

What is SBI PO Pre Admit Card Date ?

SBI PO Exam for the applicants will be held on 17, 18, 19, and 20 December 2022 across the country. Hence, SBI PO Admit Card Link shall be available anytime online. The applications will be required to use their registration details in order to download SBI PO Admit Card. Also, as per the official notification, the admit cards are provided either in the first week of December or in 2nd week of December.

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022

The mode of the exam will be online i.e. computer-based

There will be three subjects covered in the exam including English Language, Maths and Reasoning.

20 mins will be given to finish each section

The exam will be of 100 marks

SBI PO Selection Method 2022



After the conduct of the pre-exam, a category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. SBI PO Results will be available in December 2022 or in the month of January 2023.

Qualified candidates will appear for SBI PO Mains Exam and those who qualify in the mains exam will be called for Psychometric Test and Interview & Group Exercises. SBI PO Final Selection List will be then prepared on the basis of the mains and Psychometric Test by March 2023.