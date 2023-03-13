SBI PO Admit Card 2023 OUT @sbi.co.in: Download Psychometric Test Call Letter, Check Exam Date & Other Details

SBI PO Admit Card Download: The State Bank of India has released the Admit Cards for the Psychometric Test to be held for the post of PO. Candidates can get the direct link to download the Admit Card and check the other details from the article below.

SBI PO Admit Card 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently announced the release of the SBI PO admit card 2023 for the psychometric test. This test is scheduled to take place on March 13th, 2023. The main exam is the qualifying stage for this test. Candidates who have successfully cleared the mains exam are now eligible to appear for the psychometric test.

It is important for applicants to note that the last date to download the admit card is March 19th, 2023. The admit card is a mandatory document to carry to the examination center. Without the admit card, applicants will not be allowed to appear for the test. Therefore, it is necessary for applicants to download and take a printout of their admit card.

In addition to the admit card, applicants must also carry a valid photo-identity proof to the examination center. The identity proof could be a driving license, Aadhaar card, voter ID card, or any other government-approved ID card. This is mandatory for all candidates, and they must carry the printout of their admit card along with the photo-identity proof to the examination center.

It is advised that candidates thoroughly go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination. In case of any discrepancies or issues related to the admit card, candidates must immediately contact the SBI authorities for resolution.

Steps to Download SBI PO Admit Card 2023 Official Notification

To download the SBI Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2020, follow the steps below:

Firstly, visit the career page of SBI. Next, click on the 'join SBI' tab and then navigate to the 'current opening' section. Click on the link that reads 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers in SBI'. From the drop-down menu, select the admit card link of SBI PO. Enter your registration number or roll number, along with your date of birth or password. Your SBI PO admit card will appear on the screen. Finally, download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can also download the admit card from the direct link given below

SBI PO Psychometric Test Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.