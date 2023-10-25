SBI PO Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Prelims Call Letter at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Admit Card 2023 has been released by the State Bank of India on 23 October on the official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download Prelims Call Letter at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Admit Card 2023 Download: State Bank of India (SBI) issued the admit card to all the candidates who have registered for the SBI PO Exam 2023. The admit cards are released on 23 October for the prelims exam on the official website of the bank. SBI is conducting the online on 01 to 06 November 2023. Those who have applied for the exam and are going to appear in the exam should download the admit card as soon as possible.

SBI PO Admit Card Download Link

Applicants can download their call letter and an “acquaint yourself booklet”, by entering their registration number and password/ date of birth from the Bank's website. The direct link is also given for both materials are given below:

SBI PO Admit Card Released on 23 Oct Download Here SBI PO Exam Instructions Check Here

Applicants should paste a recent passport-size photograph (same as uploaded in the online application form) in the space provided for it in the admit card and bring it with them along with 2 additional photographs (to be pasted on Attendance sheets), photo identity proof in original and a photocopy when you come to the venue for the examination.

sbi.co.in Admit Card Highlights

The candidates can check the important details related to the exam in the table below:

Name of the Bank State Bank of India (SBI) Name of the Post Probationary Officers (PO) Number of Vacancies 2000 Category Admit Card Status Released SBI PO Prelims Admit Card Date 2023 23 October 2023 SBI PO Prelims Exam Date 2023 01 to 06 November 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Interview Official website www.sbi.co.in

Steps to download SBI PO Admit Card 2023

The steps by step procedure to download the call letter from the offiical website is given below in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the official website sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option of SBI PO Notification 2023.

Step 3: Under the SBI PO section, click on the link "SBI PO Preliminary Admit Card 2023".

Step 4: After this, on the login page, enter your registration number and password/ date of birth.

Step 5: Your SBI PO Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 and take a printout of the same for the exam.