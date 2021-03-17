SBI PO Final Result 2020- 2021 Out: Download Selection List, Mains and Interview Marks for Probationary Officer @sbi.co.in

SBI PO Final Result 2020-2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final result for the post of Probationary Officer. A selection list has been made by the bank containing the roll numbers of all selected candidates.Candidates can download SBI PO Result from the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Final Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SBI PO Interview Result, directly, through the link below:

SBI PO Result Download Link

The bank has also uploaded the marks of the candidates Secured by the Candidate in Main examination & Interview. The candidates can check SBI PO Marks using their Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth from SBI website or directly through the link below:

SBI PO Marks in Mains and Interview

How to Download SBI PO Result 2021 ?

Go to official career website of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the link ‘Final Result’ given against ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PO/ 2020-21/ 12)’. Download SBI PO Final Result Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

SBI PO Pre Exam was conducted 06 January 2021 and mains exam on 29 January 2021. SBI PO Mains result was declared on 17 February 2021. Shortlisted candidates were called for interview.

SBI Interviews were held during March 2021 of 50 Marls. SBI PO Final Selection List has been made on the basis of candidate’s performance in all papers. The final merit list is prepared out of 100 marks (Phase-II and Phase-III).

A total of 2000 vacancies were notified by the bank Probationary Officer across the country.