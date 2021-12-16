SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Out: Download IBPS Call Letter @sbi.co.in

SBI PO Mains Admit Card has been released by State Bank of India (SBI) on sbi.co.in. Check Download Link Below.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Out: State Bank of India (SBI) has uploaded the admit card of online mains exam for the candidates who have qualified in SBI PO Prelims Exam 2021. Candidates can download SBI PO Mains Admit Card from the official website -sbi.co.in .Such candidates can download SBI Mains Admit Card from this page right away in order to avoid last minute rush and appear for SBI PO Mains Exam on 02 January 2022.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card Download Link

Candidates must carry their admit carcd along with a valid Photo ID Proof & its photocopy and Photographs. We have provided the easy steps to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card and exam pattern in this article below:

How to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of SBI - sbi.co.in Visit the ‘Career’ Section and click on the link ‘Download Mains Exam Call Letter (NEW)’ A new page will be opened where you are required to provide your details such as Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth Download SBI PO Mains Call Letter 2021 Take a print out for future use

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern

There will be two test - Objective and Subjective:

Objective test - A total of 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be framed from the subjects including Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. 1/4 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer in the objective test

Subjective test - There will be two descriptive questions on Letter and Essay Writing.

Section Total Number of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 min General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 min English Language 35 40 40 min Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 min Total 155 200 3 hours English Language

(Letter Writing & Essay) 2 50 30 min

Candidates can check their result through the link below:

