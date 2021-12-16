Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Out: Download IBPS Call Letter @sbi.co.in

SBI PO Mains Admit Card has been released by State Bank of India (SBI) on sbi.co.in. Check Download Link Below.

Created On: Dec 16, 2021 19:17 IST
SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Out: State Bank of India (SBI) has uploaded the admit card of online mains exam for the candidates who have qualified in SBI PO Prelims Exam 2021. Candidates can download SBI PO Mains Admit Card from the official website -sbi.co.in .Such candidates can download SBI Mains Admit Card from this page right away in order to avoid last minute rush and appear for SBI PO Mains Exam on 02 January 2022.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card Download Link

Candidates must carry their admit carcd along with a valid Photo ID Proof & its photocopy and Photographs.  We have provided the easy steps to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card and exam pattern in this article below:

How to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of SBI - sbi.co.in
  2. Visit the ‘Career’ Section and click on the link ‘Download Mains Exam Call Letter (NEW)’
  3. A new page will be opened where you are required to provide your details such as Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth
  4. Download SBI PO Mains Call Letter 2021
  5. Take a print out for future use

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern

There will be two test - Objective and Subjective:

  • Objective test - A total of 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be framed from the subjects including Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. 1/4 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer in the objective test
  • Subjective test - There will be two descriptive questions on Letter and Essay Writing.

Section

Total Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 min

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 min

English Language

35

40

40 min

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 min

Total

155

200

3 hours

English Language
(Letter Writing & Essay)

2

50

30 min

Candidates can check their result through the link below:

SBI PO Pre Result 2021

FAQ

What are my login details ?

REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.

How to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

The candidates can download the admit card through he official website.

What is SBI PO Mains Call Letter Link ?

You can download the admit card through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiposasep21/cloea_dec21/login.php?appid=d364824c83cbfff14b300d7dd41d4d4f
