SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: Release Date, Direct Link to Download Merit List on sbi.co.in

 SBI PO Result 2023: The result of the SBI PO exam can be released soon. According to various media reports, this result can be released on the official website in the last week of November. Check here how much merit will go.

SBI PO Result 2023 Date: State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims ​​Result 2023 can be declared in the last week of November. The result will be declared on the official website of the SBI. Candidates who qualify for the SBI PO ​​Prelims Exam 2023 will be called for the main examinations. We will provide the direct link to the SBI PO ​​Result on this page as soon as it is announced officially. The SBI PO was conducted on November 1, 4 and 6, 2023, for 2000 vacancies.

After the release of the results, the candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link given below –

Click Here (To be available)

How to download SBI PO Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by following the steps below.

  • Go to the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in
  • Click on the notice published on the homepage
  • Click on the SBI PO Prelims Results 2023
  • Now login with your registration number and password
  • Click on the login button
  • The result will open on the screen
  • Check all the details
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SBI PO Result

The details that are mentioned in the SBI PO result are listed below

  • Name of Candidate
  • Father Name
  • Category
  • Marks scored in Each Subject 
  • Total Marks Scored
  • Qualification Status

SBI PO Expected Cut Off

The SBI PO cut-off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for SBI PO as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023

Category

Expected Cut Off

General

59-62

EWS

55-59

OBC

55-59

SC

50-54

ST

45-49

What After SBI PO Prelims Result?

Once the SBI releases the SBI PO prelims result, it will release the admit card for the main examination. The candidates who will clear the prelims examination will be able to download the admit card for the SBI PO Mains examination. SBI will soon announce the dates for the main examination candidates are requested to regularly check the website for the main exam date.

FAQ

When will the SBI PO Result 2023 be released?

As per the reports, the SBI PO result is expected to be released in the last week of November 2023.

How to check the SBI PO Merit List 2023?

SBI will release the SBI PO Merit 2023 on the official website in PDF format once the selection process is over

