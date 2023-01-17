SBI PO Result 2023 Out: Prelims Result Direct Link, Cut Off & Mains Exam Date

SBI PO Result 2023 has been released by the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in. Get here direct link to check SBI PO Result Prelims along with Cut Off & expected Mains Exam date.

SBI PO Result 2022-23: State of Bank of India, on 17 Jan 2023, announced the marks of all candidates who have attended SBI PO Prelims Exam from 17 to 20 December 2022. Aspirants can download SBI PO Prelims Result by clicking on the SBI PO Pre Result Link available on the website of the bank i.e. sbi.co.in. Alternatively, SBI PO 2022 Result Link is also provided for the candidates below.

Candidates should note that due to overload on the website, the link is not working. Hence, they are advised to visit the SBI PO Pre Result 2023 Link after some time.

SBI PO Result 2022-23: Check SBI PO Mains Exam Date

SBI PO Mains Exam for all the successful candidates will be conducted on 30 January 2023. Such candidates are required to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card from the website of the bank. According to the official website, the admit card will be available shortly. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the SBI PO Mains Admit Card Link. The mains exam will be of 250 marks.

SBI PO Result 2022-23: How to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2022-23 ?

We have provided the simple steps to download the SBI PO Result 2023 from the official website of the bank below:

Step 1: Search for the website of State Bank of India and go to the website

Step 2: You are required to visit the ‘Announcement Section' of the website

Step 3: Now, you need to click on the result link 'PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION RESULT' given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’

Step 4: Login into the website Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number

Step 5: Check your marks

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2023

The cut-off marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to qualify for the SBI PO Exam 2022. The candidate needs to score minimum marks in order to be considered for the next round of recruitment.

SBI PO Result 2022-23 Overview

Name of the Organization State Bank Of India Exam name SBI PO 2022 Number of Vacancies 1673 SBI PO Notification Date 21st September 2022 SBI PO Prelims Exam Date 17, 18, 19 & 20 December 2022 SBI PO Prelims Result Date 17 January 2023 SBI PO Mains Exa, Date 30 January 2023 Official Website www.sbi.co.in

The selection for the SBI PO 1673 vacancies will be done on the basis of the following rounds: Prelims Written Examination (CBT) of 100 Marks, Main Written Examination (CBT) + Descriptive Test of 250 Marks, Interview/ Group Discussion of 50 Marks, Document Verification followed by the Medical Examination.

The online application process for SBI Recruitment 2022 for Probatonet Officer Posts was held from 22 September to 12 October 2022.