SBI SCO Interview 2021 Schedule Released @sbi.co.in, Check Details Here

SBI SCO Interview 2021 Schedule: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview schedule for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer & Dy Manager in different categories. Candidates who have qualified in the written test against the advertisement number 2/2020-21 can appear for interviews on the schedule dates.

According to the SBI SCO Interview 2021 Notice, the interviews are scheduled to be held from 15 to 17 March 2021 at the various exam centre. The roll number wise interview schedule has been uploaded to the official website. Candidates can check SBI SCO Interview 2021 Schedule by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on SBI SCO Interview 2021 Schedule flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download SBI SCO Interview 2021 Schedule and save it for future reference.

Download SBI SCO Interview 2021 Schedule

The interview will be held at 9.00 AM and 12.30 PM. The interviews will be held through video conferencing. All candidates are advised to be available 15 minutes before the commencement of the interview. Candidates are advised to check their internet connections before appearing in the interview round.

