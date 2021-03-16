Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 March 2021: Apply for 19000+ UPSESSB, GPSC, HSSC, Mizoram PSC and ESIC Patna
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 16 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 March 2021 for more than 19000+ vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) Allahabad, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Patna Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC)
Post Name: Junior Grade of MCS (Combined) Posts
Vacancies: 28
Last Date: 16 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Patna
Post Name: Faculty, Super Specialist & Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 86
Last Date: 23 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Post Name: Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor & Other Posts
Vacancies: 1427
Last Date: 31 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
Post Name: Canal Patwari, Patwari and Gram Sachiv Posts
Vacancies: 2385
Last Date: 22 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad
Post Name: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Posts
Vacancies: 15000+
Last Date: 11 April 2021