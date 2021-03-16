Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–16 March 2021: Apply for 19000+ UPSESSB, GPSC, HSSC, Mizoram PSC and ESIC Patna

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 16 March 2021 for more than 19000+ vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) Allahabad, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Patna Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Post Name: Junior Grade of MCS (Combined) Posts

Vacancies: 28

Last Date: 16 April 2021

4. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Patna

Post Name: Faculty, Super Specialist & Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 86

Last Date: 23 March 2021

3. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Post Name: Medical Officer, Radiotherapy Tutor, Ophthalmology Tutor & Other Posts

Vacancies: 1427

Last Date: 31 March 2021

2. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Post Name: Canal Patwari, Patwari and Gram Sachiv Posts

Vacancies: 2385

Last Date: 22 March 2021

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad

Post Name: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Posts

Vacancies: 15000+

Last Date: 11 April 2021

