SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Online Applications invited for Fire Engineer Posts, Apply online from 15 June @sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Fire Engineer against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO-FIRE/2020-21/32. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 15 June 2021 onwards at sbi.co.in. The last date of application submission is 28 June 2021.

The applicants who have already applied from 22 December 2020 to 27 January 2021 in response to our published advertisement need not apply again and their candidature will be considered valid for recruitment of Engineer (Fire).

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 28 June 2021

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Fire Engineer – 16 Posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR B.Tech / B.E. (Safety & Fire Engineering) OR B.Tech / B.E. (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) OR B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution or Equivalent Four-year degree in fire safety from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution OR Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) OR Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Salary - 23700 – 980/7 – 30560 – 1145/2 – 32850 - 1310/7 - 42020

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in a candidate for being called for an interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be shortlisted for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

Interview: The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Merit list: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit list.

Download SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 28 June 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 750/-