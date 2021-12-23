SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @sbi.co.in, Apply Online from tomorrow onwards

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by State Bank of India on sbi.co.in. Check application form, eligibility, vacancy, qualification and other details here.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at sbi.co.in from 24 December 2021 onwards. The last date for submitting the online application is 13 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 13 January 2022

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - 4 Posts

Chief Manager (Company Secretary) - 1 Post

Manager (SME Products)- 1 Post

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant) - 1 Post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - Full time MBA(Marketing) /PGDM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing from Institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE / UGC. Minimum marks – 60% Courses completed through correspondence/part-time will not be eligible.

Chief Manager (Company Secretary) - Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Manager (SME Products)- MBA/PGDM or equivalent Post Graduate Management degree and full-time B.E/B. Tech. The Institutes should be recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC; Course completed through Correspondence/part-time will not be eligible.

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant) - Chartered Accountant (preferably passed in one attempt).

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - 30 years

Chief Manager (Company Secretary) - 45 years

Manager (SME Products)- 35 years

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant) - 35 years

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification 2

How to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 24 December to 13 January 2022. The candidates can take a printout of the final online application for future reference.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee