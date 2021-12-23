SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @sbi.co.in, Apply Online from tomorrow onwards

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at sbi.co.in from 24 December 2021 onwards. The last date for submitting the online application is 13 January 2022.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 24 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 13 January 2022
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - 4 Posts
- Chief Manager (Company Secretary) - 1 Post
- Manager (SME Products)- 1 Post
- Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant) - 1 Post
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - Full time MBA(Marketing) /PGDM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing from Institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE / UGC. Minimum marks – 60% Courses completed through correspondence/part-time will not be eligible.
- Chief Manager (Company Secretary) - Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
- Manager (SME Products)- MBA/PGDM or equivalent Post Graduate Management degree and full-time B.E/B. Tech. The Institutes should be recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC; Course completed through Correspondence/part-time will not be eligible.
- Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant) - Chartered Accountant (preferably passed in one attempt).
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) - 30 years
- Chief Manager (Company Secretary) - 45 years
- Manager (SME Products)- 35 years
- Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant) - 35 years
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification 2
How to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can apply online from 24 December to 13 January 2022. The candidates can take a printout of the final online application for future reference.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General/ EWS/ OBC candidates - 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only)
- SC/ ST/ PWD candidates - Nil