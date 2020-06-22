SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 100+ Manager, Officer Posts @sbi.co.in

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India has published the recruitment notifications for various Specialist Officer on contractual basis. SBO SO Registration of Online Application will start from tomorrow i.e. on 23 June 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Recruitment 2020 on SBI Website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers on or before 13 July 2020.

A total of 105 vacancies are available for the posts such as Head, Central Research Team, Investment Officer, Project Development Manager, Relationship Manager, SME Credit Analyst, Product Manager, Manager, Faculty, Banking Supervisory Specialist , VP, Chief Manager, DM and Data Protection Officer under Specialist Cadre Officers.

SBI SO 2020 Vacancy Details

Specialist Cadre Officer - 105 Posts

Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 1 Post

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - 1 Post

Central Research Team (Support) - 1 Post

Investment Officer - 9 Posts

Project Development Manager (Technology) - 1 Post

Relationship Manager - Backlog - 48 Posts

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Backlog - 3 Posts

SME Credit Analyst - 20 Posts

Product Manager - 6 Posts

Manager (Data Analyst) - 2 Posts

Manager (Digital Marketing) - 1 Post

Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata - 3 Posts

Banking Supervisory Specialist - 1 Post

Manager – Anytime Channel - 1 Post

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 1 Post

Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 3 Posts

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 3 Posts

Data Protection Officer - 1 Post

SBI SO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Head (Product, Investment & Research) - Graduation/Post Graduation from Government recognized University/Institution or Reputed Colleges.Minimum 12 years of relevant work experience in financial services, financial product development and private banking

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - MBA/PGDM/Post graduation in Statistics/ Data Analytics from Government recognized University or Institution and minimum 5 years of experience

Central Research Team (Support) - Graduates/ Postgraduates in Commerce/ Finance/ Economics/ Management/ Mathematics/ Statistics from Government recognized University or Institution and work experience of 3 years

Investment Officer - Graduates/ Postgraduates from Government recognized University or

Institution. Certification by NISM/CWM mandatory. Minimum 5 years of experience as an investment officer/part of product team in Wealth Management

organisation.

Institution. Certification by NISM/CWM mandatory. Minimum 5 years of experience as an investment officer/part of product team in Wealth Management organisation. Project Development Manager (Technology) - MBA/MMS/PGDM/M.E/M.Tech/B.E/B.Tech from Government recognized University or Institution and Minimum 4 years’ experience

SME Credit Analyst - CA/ MBA (Finance) / PGDM (Finance) /PGDBM(Finance) or equivalent post graduation degree (Two years full time regular course) from Recognized University/College and 3 years' of post basic qualification work experience

Product Manager - B.E./B. Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/Electronics & Communication/Electrical & Electronics from recognized University/Institutions and Minimum 5 years' post basic qualification experience as on 01.01.2020 as a product owner in the financial services space

Manager (Data Analyst) - Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Mathematics or Computer Science and Minimum 8 years' post basic qualification experience

Manager (Digital Marketing) - MBA(Marketing)/PGDM(Marketing)/ PGDBM (Marketing)/MMS (Marketing) from recognized University/ Institute and 5 years' post basic qualification experience

Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata - Post Graduation in the domain relevant to the position and minimum 3 years of teaching experience

Banking Supervisory Specialist - Graduate / Post Graduate or any professional qualification in Banking, Finance or Management related areas and minimum 25 years of experience

Manager – Anytime Channel - BE/BTech in IT stream only (Electronics & Communications/ Computer/ Electrical/Information Sciences) & Full Time 2 Years MBA/ PGDM or equivalent Management Degree. Minimum 7 Years Post Qualification (degree of BE/B Tech) experience in IT Sector and Banking

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - CA/MBA/CMA/ACS/PGDM or PG in Management from recognized university/ college as 2 years full time regular course.Minimum 12 years of work experience

Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - CA/MBA/CMA/ACS/PGDM or PG in Management from recognized university/ college as 2 years full time regular course.Minimum 8 years of work experience

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - CA/MBA/CMA/ACS/PGDM or PG in Management from recognized university/ college as 2 years full time regular course.Minimum 4 years of work experience

SBI SO 2020 Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

How to Apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can to apply Online for SBI SO Jobs 2020 on www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 23 June to 13 July 2020.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification 1

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification 2

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification 3

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification 4

SBI SO Recruitment 2020 Notification 5

Online Application Link - to active on 23 June

SBI SO Application Fee: