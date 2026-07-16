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SC Category Expected Cutoff Analysis 2026: Which Govt Colleges Accept NEET 450-500 Marks?

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 19:08 IST

For SC category candidates scoring 450–500 in NEET UG 2026, the expected rank range is between 50,800 and 122,000. Admission to government medical colleges depends on various factors such as exam difficulty and student performance. Check the whole list below.

SC Category marks between 450 and 500 NEET marks
SC Category marks between 450 and 500 NEET marks

SC Category Expected Cutoff Analysis 2026: For Candidates Belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, securing NEET marks between 450 and 500 in the NEET UG exam puts them in the competitive landscape.
As per the previous year's analysis, the expected rank range for the SC category can be between 50800 and 122000. However, the exact rank of the candidates will depend on various factors such as the number of students who attempted the exam, the difficulty level of the paper, and the category of the candidate.

Check Your Rank Based on Marks

SC Category Expected Cutoff Analysis 2026

As per the previous year's analysis, the SC category colleges for the students who secured marks between 450 and 500 can be Nalanda Medical College, Patna, Bihar; Govt Medical College, Amritsar, Punjab; Sagar Dutta Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal; and Kanyakumari Govt Med. Coll., Asaripallam, Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the detailed list below for eligible colleges along with expected closing and opening ranks.

Name of College

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Nalanda Medical College, Patna, Bihar

50983

61152

Kakatiya Medical College Warangal, Svp Road, Telangana

51103

51103

Jhargram Government Medical College And Hospital, West Bengal, West Bengal

51431

51431

Govt. Medical College, Amritsar, Punjab

51471

53172

Government Medical College, Bhilwara, Rajasthan

51541

51541

M.P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar, Gujarat

52219

52219

Govt Medical College, Ernakulam, Kerala

52357

52357

Medical College, Bhavnagar, Gujarat

53158

53158

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh

53414

53414

Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, Telangana

53453

58034

Government of Medical College and Hospital, Balasore, Odisha

53588

53588

Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

53742

53742

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose MC, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

54043

57558

Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

54334

56930

Guru Govind Singh Med Coll, Faridkot, Punjab

54460

54460

Govt. Medical College, Karur, Tamil Nadu

54524

54524

Kanyakumari Govt. Med. Coll., Asaripallam, Tamil Nadu

55051

64558

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Uttar Pradesh

55098

62309

Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu

55340

55340

Sagar Dutta Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal

55586

55586

ESIC PGIMSR, Joka, West Bengal

55662

55662

Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

55701

55701

Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical Coll, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

56179

56179

Government Medical College, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

56231

56231

Government Medical College, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu

57020

71308

Vijaynagar Inst Of Med. Sc, Bellary, Karnataka

57294

89008

Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan, West Bengal

57553

66916

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Mc, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

54043

57558

Sjp Medical College, Bharatpur, Rajasthan

57926

62405

Govt. Medical College, Jammu, Jammu And Kashmir

58579

58579

Gtmc, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu

58606

68383

North Bengal Med.Coll, Darjeeling, West Bengal

58684

60666

Government Medical College, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan

58943

58943

Govt Medical College, Kannur, Kerala

59744

59744

Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga, Karnataka

60439

99573

Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai, Bihar

61059

61059

Mandya Inst. Of Medical Sci., Mandya, Karnataka

61161

74534

Indira Gandhi Medical College & Ri, Puducherry, Puducherry

61293

61293

Dr. Ys Parmar Govt. Medical College, Nahan, Himachal Pradesh

61760

61760

Goa Medical College, Panaji, Goa

62239

65591

Shkm Gmc, Nalhar, Haryana

62276

88331

Government Medical College, Miraj, Maharashtra

63115

93286

Dr.Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

64146

64146

Sri Jagannath Medical College & Hospital, Puri, Odisha

64162

64162

Government Medical College Chittorgarh, Rajasthan

64730

64730

Govt Medical College, Barmer,

64774

64774

Mra Medical College Ambedkar Nagar, Up, Uttar Pradesh

64824

64824

Govt Medical College, Churu, Rajasthan

65475

69787

Gmc, Manjeri, Kerala

65741

65741

Rajendra Inst. Of Med. Sci., Ranchi, Jharkhand

66672

66673

M.G.M. Medical College, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

66762

77727

Government Medical College, Ambernath, Maharashtra

67346

81362

Govt Medical College, Dungarpur, Rajasthan

67509

67509

Diamond Harbour Govt Medical College, New Town, West Bengal

68148

92876

Government Medical College, Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu

68533

72096

Government Medical College, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu

69838

69838

Haveri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Karnataka, Karnataka

69961

69961

Govt. Sivgangai M. C. Sivagangai, Manamadurai Main Road, Tamil Nadu

70541

70541

Government Medical College & Hospital, Alibag-Raigad, Maharashtra

71156

71156

Government Medical College, Haridwar, Uttarakhand

71468

71468

Govt. Medical College, Srinagar, Jammu And Kashmir

72342

74547

Lt. B R K Government Medical College, Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh

73410

87750

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur, Bihar

75430

87504

Esic Medical College, Gulbarga, Karnataka

75521

75521

Chhattisgarh Institute Of Medical Sciences, Bilasp, Chhattisgarh

76213

76213

Government Medical College, Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu

76558

76558

Acsr Govt Medical College, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

76878

76878

Autonomous State Medical College, Sonebhadra, Uttar Pradesh

77131

77131

Government Medical College, Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu

77423

82921

S.S. Medical College, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh

77977

77977

Government Medical College, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan

78150

78150

Government Medical College, Sriganganagar, Rajasthan

78543

78543

Govt Medical College Ratlam, Gram Banjali, Madhya Pradesh

78869

89734

Govt. Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu And Kashmir

79679

79679

Government Medical College, Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh

79831

96227

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 19:08 IST

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