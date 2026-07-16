SC Category Expected Cutoff Analysis 2026: Which Govt Colleges Accept NEET 450-500 Marks?

SC Category Expected Cutoff Analysis 2026: For Candidates Belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, securing NEET marks between 450 and 500 in the NEET UG exam puts them in the competitive landscape.

As per the previous year's analysis, the expected rank range for the SC category can be between 50800 and 122000. However, the exact rank of the candidates will depend on various factors such as the number of students who attempted the exam, the difficulty level of the paper, and the category of the candidate.

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SC Category Expected Cutoff Analysis 2026

As per the previous year's analysis, the SC category colleges for the students who secured marks between 450 and 500 can be Nalanda Medical College, Patna, Bihar; Govt Medical College, Amritsar, Punjab; Sagar Dutta Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal; and Kanyakumari Govt Med. Coll., Asaripallam, Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the detailed list below for eligible colleges along with expected closing and opening ranks.