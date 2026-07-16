SC Category Expected Cutoff Analysis 2026: Which Govt Colleges Accept NEET 450-500 Marks?
For SC category candidates scoring 450–500 in NEET UG 2026, the expected rank range is between 50,800 and 122,000. Admission to government medical colleges depends on various factors such as exam difficulty and student performance. Check the whole list below.
SC Category Expected Cutoff Analysis 2026: For Candidates Belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, securing NEET marks between 450 and 500 in the NEET UG exam puts them in the competitive landscape.
As per the previous year's analysis, the expected rank range for the SC category can be between 50800 and 122000. However, the exact rank of the candidates will depend on various factors such as the number of students who attempted the exam, the difficulty level of the paper, and the category of the candidate.
Check Your Rank Based on Marks
SC Category Expected Cutoff Analysis 2026
As per the previous year's analysis, the SC category colleges for the students who secured marks between 450 and 500 can be Nalanda Medical College, Patna, Bihar; Govt Medical College, Amritsar, Punjab; Sagar Dutta Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal; and Kanyakumari Govt Med. Coll., Asaripallam, Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the detailed list below for eligible colleges along with expected closing and opening ranks.
|
Name of College
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
50983
|
61152
|
Kakatiya Medical College Warangal, Svp Road, Telangana
|
51103
|
51103
|
Jhargram Government Medical College And Hospital, West Bengal, West Bengal
|
51431
|
51431
|
51471
|
53172
|
Government Medical College, Bhilwara, Rajasthan
|
51541
|
51541
|
M.P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar, Gujarat
|
52219
|
52219
|
Govt Medical College, Ernakulam, Kerala
|
52357
|
52357
|
53158
|
53158
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh
|
53414
|
53414
|
53453
|
58034
|
Government of Medical College and Hospital, Balasore, Odisha
|
53588
|
53588
|
Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
|
53742
|
53742
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose MC, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
|
54043
|
57558
|
Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
|
54334
|
56930
|
Guru Govind Singh Med Coll, Faridkot, Punjab
|
54460
|
54460
|
Govt. Medical College, Karur, Tamil Nadu
|
54524
|
54524
|
Kanyakumari Govt. Med. Coll., Asaripallam, Tamil Nadu
|
55051
|
64558
|
Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Uttar Pradesh
|
55098
|
62309
|
Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu
|
55340
|
55340
|
Sagar Dutta Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal
|
55586
|
55586
|
ESIC PGIMSR, Joka, West Bengal
|
55662
|
55662
|
Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
|
55701
|
55701
|
Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical Coll, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh
|
56179
|
56179
|
Government Medical College, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu
|
56231
|
56231
|
Government Medical College, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu
|
57020
|
71308
|
Vijaynagar Inst Of Med. Sc, Bellary, Karnataka
|
57294
|
89008
|
Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan, West Bengal
|
57553
|
66916
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Mc, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
|
54043
|
57558
|
Sjp Medical College, Bharatpur, Rajasthan
|
57926
|
62405
|
Govt. Medical College, Jammu, Jammu And Kashmir
|
58579
|
58579
|
Gtmc, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu
|
58606
|
68383
|
North Bengal Med.Coll, Darjeeling, West Bengal
|
58684
|
60666
|
Government Medical College, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan
|
58943
|
58943
|
Govt Medical College, Kannur, Kerala
|
59744
|
59744
|
Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga, Karnataka
|
60439
|
99573
|
Darbhanga Medical College, Laheriasarai, Bihar
|
61059
|
61059
|
Mandya Inst. Of Medical Sci., Mandya, Karnataka
|
61161
|
74534
|
Indira Gandhi Medical College & Ri, Puducherry, Puducherry
|
61293
|
61293
|
Dr. Ys Parmar Govt. Medical College, Nahan, Himachal Pradesh
|
61760
|
61760
|
Goa Medical College, Panaji, Goa
|
62239
|
65591
|
Shkm Gmc, Nalhar, Haryana
|
62276
|
88331
|
Government Medical College, Miraj, Maharashtra
|
63115
|
93286
|
Dr.Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
|
64146
|
64146
|
Sri Jagannath Medical College & Hospital, Puri, Odisha
|
64162
|
64162
|
Government Medical College Chittorgarh, Rajasthan
|
64730
|
64730
|
Govt Medical College, Barmer,
|
64774
|
64774
|
Mra Medical College Ambedkar Nagar, Up, Uttar Pradesh
|
64824
|
64824
|
Govt Medical College, Churu, Rajasthan
|
65475
|
69787
|
Gmc, Manjeri, Kerala
|
65741
|
65741
|
Rajendra Inst. Of Med. Sci., Ranchi, Jharkhand
|
66672
|
66673
|
M.G.M. Medical College, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
|
66762
|
77727
|
Government Medical College, Ambernath, Maharashtra
|
67346
|
81362
|
Govt Medical College, Dungarpur, Rajasthan
|
67509
|
67509
|
Diamond Harbour Govt Medical College, New Town, West Bengal
|
68148
|
92876
|
Government Medical College, Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu
|
68533
|
72096
|
Government Medical College, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu
|
69838
|
69838
|
Haveri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Karnataka, Karnataka
|
69961
|
69961
|
Govt. Sivgangai M. C. Sivagangai, Manamadurai Main Road, Tamil Nadu
|
70541
|
70541
|
Government Medical College & Hospital, Alibag-Raigad, Maharashtra
|
71156
|
71156
|
Government Medical College, Haridwar, Uttarakhand
|
71468
|
71468
|
Govt. Medical College, Srinagar, Jammu And Kashmir
|
72342
|
74547
|
Lt. B R K Government Medical College, Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh
|
73410
|
87750
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur, Bihar
|
75430
|
87504
|
Esic Medical College, Gulbarga, Karnataka
|
75521
|
75521
|
Chhattisgarh Institute Of Medical Sciences, Bilasp, Chhattisgarh
|
76213
|
76213
|
Government Medical College, Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu
|
76558
|
76558
|
Acsr Govt Medical College, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh
|
76878
|
76878
|
Autonomous State Medical College, Sonebhadra, Uttar Pradesh
|
77131
|
77131
|
Government Medical College, Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu
|
77423
|
82921
|
S.S. Medical College, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh
|
77977
|
77977
|
Government Medical College, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan
|
78150
|
78150
|
Government Medical College, Sriganganagar, Rajasthan
|
78543
|
78543
|
Govt Medical College Ratlam, Gram Banjali, Madhya Pradesh
|
78869
|
89734
|
Govt. Medical College, Udhampur, Jammu And Kashmir
|
79679
|
79679
|
Government Medical College, Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh
|
79831
|
96227
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.