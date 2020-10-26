SCCL Admit Card 2020 Out for Management Trainee (Legal) Written Test, Download @SCCLmines.com

SCCL Admit Card 2020: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has uploaded the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee (Legal). All such candidates who applied for SCCL MT Exam 2020 can now download their admit cards through the official website.i.e.SCCLmines.com.

SCCL MT Exam 2020 will be conducted on 8 November 2020 at various exam centres. The link for HALL TICKET Download Form for the post of Management Trainee (Legal) (E-2)(EXTERNAL) is given below. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering the date of birth and registration number on the login page. The candidates can also follow the procedure given below to download their hall tickets.

How to Download SCCL Admit Card 2020 Out for Management Trainee (Legal) Exam 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.SCCLmines.com. Click on Careers Tab. Then, Click on the hall tickets download section in the Recruitment section. Then, Click on Management Trainee (Legal) (E-2) (External) Hall Ticket Download. Then, a list of selected candidates for written test will be displayed. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the page. There is also a link available for MANAGEMENT TRAINEE(LEGAL)(E-2)(EXTERNAL) - HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD on the top of the eligible list. Candidates are required to click on the hall ticket link. Enter Date of Birth, Registration Number and Submit Button. Then, SCCL MANAGEMENT TRAINEE(LEGAL)(E-2)(EXTERNAL) Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download SCCL MANAGEMENT TRAINEE(LEGAL)(E-2)(EXTERNAL) Hall Ticket and save it for future reference.

Download SCCL MANAGEMENT TRAINEE(LEGAL)(E-2)(EXTERNAL) Hall Ticket

Eligible List for SCCL MT Exam 2020

Official Website

All candidates are advised to take a printout of their admit cards for future reference and read all instructions given on the admit card carefully. Candidates can directly download SCCL MT Hall Ticket 2020 and Eligible list of candidates by clicking on the provided link.