School Assembly News Headlines For (18 October): Same-Sex Marriage India, Israel-Gaza War & Cricket World Cup 2023

18 October 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on October 18

18th October, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular custom that’s prevalent in schools to this day. Students and teachers gather around on the school grounds for the assembly every morning.

The format of the assembly differs from school to school, but the major events remain the same. The principal or any other top school authority speaks a few words, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also common in assemblies.

Singing prayers, doing physical exercise, and yoga can also be included in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help students learn more about the global and domestic happenings.

You can check out the news headlines for 18 October to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 17 October

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly October 18

The Supreme Court declined to legalise same-sex marriage but directed the central government to safeguard queer rights. PM Modi inaugurated ₹ 4200 crore worth of development projects in Uttarakhand The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh launched a special cleanliness campaign, ‘Swachch Tyohar, Swasth Tyohar’ (Clean Festival, Healthy Festival) to spread awareness about cleanliness ahead of the festival season. Despite a tumultuous global environment, India’s economy grew at 7.2% in FY22/23 and was expected to grow at 6.3% in FY24 as per FICCI survey. India aimed to have its space station by 2035 and send a man to the moon by 2040 announced the government in a meeting chaired by PM Modi. Israel thanked India for its continued support in the fight against Hamas, saying “Israel fighting India’s War.” Snowfall and cold waves gripped Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand after rains triggered early winters.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) In a major shift in Poland politics, the pro-EU opposition was tipped to win the parliamentary elections against the ruling conservative party.

2) Israel eliminated another top Hamas leader even as it planned a ground invasion of Gaza.

3) Israel struck targets in Lebanon after Hezbollah’s continued attacks into Israeli territory.

4) Russian PM Vladimir Putin arrived in China to meet “dear friend” Xi Jinping.

5) Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah warned Israel that no one would be able to stop Muslims around the world and resistance forces if it didn’t stop its war crimes in Gaza.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

World Cup 2023: Australia kept their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive after beating Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrived in Kolkata and will inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal and meet CM Mamata Banerjee. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik said that Babar Azam should leave captaincy after India's loss at the World Cup 2023. The Belgium vs Sweden EURO qualifier game was abandoned after an ISIS terrorist shot two people in Brussels.

Important Days on 18 October

Global Dignity Day

Global Ethics Day

World Menopause Day

Thought of the Day

“Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”

― Aristotle