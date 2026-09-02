School Holidays 2026: Complete List of September Holidays in Assam, District-Wise Updates Here

School Holidays 2026: Students and parents in Assam can expect several school holidays in September 2026 due to festivals and regional observances. The month includes Janmashtami, the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva and Vishwakarma Puja, among other scheduled holidays. The holiday schedule can vary depending on the school, board and applicable academic calendar. The Samagra Shiksha Axom has published the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, including the April-September schedule for schools from Ka Shreni to Class VIII. September is also likely to remain important from a weather perspective. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy-rain warnings for Assam on September 3 and September 4, with heavy rainfall forecast to continue over the following days. This means additional district-level school closures could be announced if local conditions become unsafe.

Also Check: School Holidays in September List 2026 Assam School Holidays in September 2026: At a Glance Date Day Occasion/Holiday School Holiday Status September 4 Friday Janmashtami Holiday as per applicable calendar September 12 Saturday Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva Holiday in applicable schools September 17 Thursday Vishwakarma Puja Holiday as per applicable calendar Other dates — Weather-related closures, if announced District-specific NOTE: The dates above are based on the published 2026-27 academic calendar and available holiday schedules. Assam's General Administration Department has also published the state's official 2026 holiday list. Also Check: Delhi School Holiday in September 2026 September 4 School Holiday in Assam: Janmashtami

September 4, 2026 is Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is observed as a holiday in several parts of India, including Assam. The Assam school calendar also lists Janmashtami on September 4. Students should check their respective school's academic calendar to confirm whether classes will remain suspended on the day. September 12 School Holiday: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva Another important date in Assam's September school calendar is September 12, observed as the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. The occasion is particularly significant in Assam and is included among the September observances in the academic calendar. Schools following the applicable Assam academic calendar will observe the holiday accordingly. September 17 School Holiday: Vishwakarma Puja Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on September 17, 2026, and the date is included in the September holiday schedule for Assam schools. Students should note that the observance of individual holidays can vary across school categories and institutions. It is advisable to check the school's official circular before planning around the date.

Assam School Holiday September 2026 Due to Rain Apart from scheduled festival holidays, students in Assam should keep an eye on district-wise school closure announcements due to heavy rain. The IMD Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has forecast heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on September 3 and September 4, with heavy rain continuing in the forecast for the following days. This is particularly relevant for districts that are vulnerable to flooding, landslides, waterlogging and disruption of roads and public transport. However, an IMD rain warning does not automatically mean schools will be closed. School holidays due to adverse weather are generally announced by the concerned district administration or education authorities after assessing local conditions. Assam District-Wise School Closure Updates

At present, students should not assume that all schools across Assam will remain closed because of rain. District/Area September 2026 Update What Students Should Do Kamrup Metropolitan Heavy rain monitoring; Guwahati has reported rain-related disruption Check district/school notice Kamrup Weather conditions being monitored Follow local administration Sivasagar Flood-affected schools recently underwent repair and reopening efforts Check individual school updates Dibrugarh Monitor rainfall and local conditions Check district notice Nagaon Monitor heavy-rain/flood conditions Follow school advisory Lakhimpur Weather and flood conditions may affect local areas Check official update Dhemaji Vulnerable to flood-related disruption Follow district administration Other districts No blanket closure announced Check local school notification