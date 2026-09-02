School Holidays 2026: Complete List of September Holidays in Assam, District-Wise Updates Here
Assam School Holidays September 2026: Check the complete list of school holidays including Janmashtami, Srimanta Sankardeva Tithi and Vishwakarma Puja. Also check the latest district-wise rain-related school closure updates.
School Holidays 2026: Students and parents in Assam can expect several school holidays in September 2026 due to festivals and regional observances. The month includes Janmashtami, the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva and Vishwakarma Puja, among other scheduled holidays.
The holiday schedule can vary depending on the school, board and applicable academic calendar. The Samagra Shiksha Axom has published the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, including the April-September schedule for schools from Ka Shreni to Class VIII.
September is also likely to remain important from a weather perspective. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy-rain warnings for Assam on September 3 and September 4, with heavy rainfall forecast to continue over the following days. This means additional district-level school closures could be announced if local conditions become unsafe.
Also Check: School Holidays in September List 2026
Assam School Holidays in September 2026: At a Glance
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Date
|
Day
|
Occasion/Holiday
|
School Holiday Status
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September 4
|
Friday
|
Janmashtami
|
Holiday as per applicable calendar
|
September 12
|
Saturday
|
Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
|
Holiday in applicable schools
|
September 17
|
Thursday
|
Vishwakarma Puja
|
Holiday as per applicable calendar
|
Other dates
|
—
|
Weather-related closures, if announced
|
District-specific
NOTE: The dates above are based on the published 2026-27 academic calendar and available holiday schedules. Assam's General Administration Department has also published the state's official 2026 holiday list.
Also Check: Delhi School Holiday in September 2026
September 4 School Holiday in Assam: Janmashtami
September 4, 2026 is Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is observed as a holiday in several parts of India, including Assam. The Assam school calendar also lists Janmashtami on September 4. Students should check their respective school's academic calendar to confirm whether classes will remain suspended on the day.
September 12 School Holiday: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
Another important date in Assam's September school calendar is September 12, observed as the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. The occasion is particularly significant in Assam and is included among the September observances in the academic calendar. Schools following the applicable Assam academic calendar will observe the holiday accordingly.
September 17 School Holiday: Vishwakarma Puja
Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on September 17, 2026, and the date is included in the September holiday schedule for Assam schools. Students should note that the observance of individual holidays can vary across school categories and institutions. It is advisable to check the school's official circular before planning around the date.
Assam School Holiday September 2026 Due to Rain
Apart from scheduled festival holidays, students in Assam should keep an eye on district-wise school closure announcements due to heavy rain.
The IMD Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has forecast heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on September 3 and September 4, with heavy rain continuing in the forecast for the following days. This is particularly relevant for districts that are vulnerable to flooding, landslides, waterlogging and disruption of roads and public transport.
However, an IMD rain warning does not automatically mean schools will be closed. School holidays due to adverse weather are generally announced by the concerned district administration or education authorities after assessing local conditions.
Assam District-Wise School Closure Updates
At present, students should not assume that all schools across Assam will remain closed because of rain.
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District/Area
|
September 2026 Update
|
What Students Should Do
|
Kamrup Metropolitan
|
Heavy rain monitoring; Guwahati has reported rain-related disruption
|
Check district/school notice
|
Kamrup
|
Weather conditions being monitored
|
Follow local administration
|
Sivasagar
|
Flood-affected schools recently underwent repair and reopening efforts
|
Check individual school updates
|
Dibrugarh
|
Monitor rainfall and local conditions
|
Check district notice
|
Nagaon
|
Monitor heavy-rain/flood conditions
|
Follow school advisory
|
Lakhimpur
|
Weather and flood conditions may affect local areas
|
Check official update
|
Dhemaji
|
Vulnerable to flood-related disruption
|
Follow district administration
|
Other districts
|
No blanket closure announced
|
Check local school notification
NOTE: Recent reports said 49 flood-affected schools in Sivasagar district were preparing to reopen after floodwater caused damage and left silt on school premises. The schools were expected to resume regular classes from August 31 following repair and cleaning work.
Guwahati School Holiday Update
Students in Guwahati and Kamrup Metropolitan district should pay particular attention to weather alerts. Heavy rainfall recently triggered a landslide in Guwahati, highlighting the potential safety risks associated with intense rain in vulnerable areas.
However, no blanket September school closure should be assumed solely on the basis of the weather warning. Any closure will depend on an official order from the competent authority or an individual school's notification.
Parents and students should therefore check the latest notification from their district administration or respective school before assuming that classes have been cancelled.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.