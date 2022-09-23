SCI JCA Admit Card 2022 (Out) @main.sci.gov.in : Download Jr Court Assistant Call Letter Here

SCI JCA Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Supreme Court of India on main.sci.gov.in. Candidates can download it from here.

SCI JCA Admit Card 2022: Supreme Court of India (SCI) uploaded the admit cards of the computer based test and typing test for the post of Junior Court Assistant (JCA). Applicants can get their individual admit cards by visiting the official website and clicking on the SCI JCA Admit Card provided there. Also, this link is available here.

SCI Exam is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2022 and 27 September 2022.

SCI JCA Exam 2022

There will be 100 Objective Type Questions consisting of 50 General English questions including a comprehension section, 25 General Aptitude questions and 25 General Knowledge questions. 2 hours will be given to complete the test.



SCI JCA Typing Test 2022

The typing test will be held on Computer. Students are required to type @35 w.p.m. in English after deduction of mistakes (mistakes allowed 3%)

How to Download SCI JCA Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the SCI - main.sci.gov.in and go to the recruitment section and click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for Computer Based Objective Type Written Test and Typing Speed Test on Computer for the post of Junior Court Assistant Examination-2022 to be held on 26.09.2022 and 27.09.2022. -22-Sep-2022’ Click on the link given in the PDF ‘https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/downloadadmitcard/LoginDOB.aspx?appFormId=10119211’ Now, provide your ‘Application Number’, ‘Date of Birth’, ‘Security Pin’ Download Supreme Court of India Admit Card

SCI is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 210 Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non- Gazetted) placed in Level in a pay scale of Rs. 35,400/-.