SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2021 Out: Download Officer Assistant Manager Mains Selection List PDF @sebi.gov.in

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2021: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the result of Phase 2 (Mains Exam) for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). Candidates, who appeared in SEBI Phase 2 Exam on 27 February 2021, can download SEBI Phase 2 Result from the official website of SEBI i.e. sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SEBI Mains Result, directly, through the link below:

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result Download Link

How to Download SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of SEBI - https://www.sebi.gov.in/ Click on ‘Careers’ Link, given at the bottom of the homepage of SEBI It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on “SEBI Grade A Recruitment Exercise 2020 - Results of Phase II online exam held on February 27, 2021 for General Stream, Legal Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream Click on ‘ General Stream’ ‘Legal Stream’ ‘Civil Engineering Stream’ ‘Electrical Engineering Stream’ ‘Research Stream’ ‘Official Language Stream’ Download SEBI Grade B Mains Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates

SEBI Grade A Interview

All candidates whose roll number is available in the list, will now appear for SEBI Phase 3 (interview). SEBI will inform the date, time and venue of interview round soon.

SEBI Grade A Interview Admit Card

As per the official website, Call Letters for the Interview shall be sent separately to the successful candidates.

The recruitment is being done to fill 147 vacant post of Office Grade A Assistant Manager for General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research And Official Language. Online applications were invited from 07 March to 31 October 2020