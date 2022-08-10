SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Released at sebi.gov.in: Check AM IBPS Call Letter Link Here

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Check Direct Download Link Below.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Released: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card for the online exam scheduled to be held on 27 August 2022 for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Information Technology Posts. Students can download SEBI Admit Card right away and appear at the exam centre along with their admit card.

Things to Carry at the Exam Centre

Students should bring the following items at the exam centre with them:

Print out the admit card

Photocopy of the ID card stapled with it, ID Card in Original

Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be exactly the same.

In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

Gloves

Personal transparent water bottle (Candidate should bring his / her own water bottle)

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

A simple pen and ink stamp pad

SEBI Grade A Exam will consists of two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers will be of 100 marks. The time for the test is (Paper 1 – 60 Minutes and Paper 2 – 40 Minutes of Phase I, Paper 1 of Phase II i.e. Descriptive test – 60 Minutes) 160 minutes; however you may have to be at the venue for approximately 220 minutes including the time required for logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions etc.

How to Download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 ?