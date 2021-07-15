SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021 Released @sebi.gov.in, Check Assistant Manager Phase 2 Marks Here

SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021: The security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recently released the cut-off marks along with minimum marks obtained by selected candidates for recruitment to the various post of Assistant Manager Grade A. All those who appeared in the SEBI Grade A Exam 2021 can download the cut-off marks through the official website of SEBI.i.e.sebi.gov.in.
SEBI Assistant Manager Phase 2 Exam 2021 was conducted on 27 February 2021 for 147 vacancies. The candidates can download SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021 through the official website and estimate their marks.
According to the official notice, a total of 14289 candidates appeared in the SEBI Officer Grade A Exam 2021 for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream 2020.
How to Download SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021?
- Visit the official website of SEBI.i.e.sebi.gov.in.
- Click on the link that reads ‘SEBI Grade A recruitment 2020 - Minimum marks obtained by selected candidates’ in the result section.
- The PDF will be opened.
- Candidates can check SEBI Grade A Cut Off Marks and save it for future reference.
Direct Link to Download SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021
Direct Link to Download SEBI Grade A Officer Minimum Marks 2020-2021
