SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021 Released @sebi.gov.in, Check Assistant Manager Phase 2 Marks Here

SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020 2021 along with minimum maks obtained by the selected candidate's list have been uploaded at sebi.gov.in. Check details here.

SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021: The security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recently released the cut-off marks along with minimum marks obtained by selected candidates for recruitment to the various post of Assistant Manager Grade A. All those who appeared in the SEBI Grade A Exam 2021 can download the cut-off marks through the official website of SEBI.i.e.sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Assistant Manager Phase 2 Exam 2021 was conducted on 27 February 2021 for 147 vacancies. The candidates can download SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021 through the official website and estimate their marks.

According to the official notice, a total of 14289 candidates appeared in the SEBI Officer Grade A Exam 2021 for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream 2020.

How to Download SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021?

Visit the official website of SEBI.i.e.sebi.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘SEBI Grade A recruitment 2020 - Minimum marks obtained by selected candidates’ in the result section. The PDF will be opened. Candidates can check SEBI Grade A Cut Off Marks and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SEBI Grade A Officer Cut Off Marks 2020-2021

Direct Link to Download SEBI Grade A Officer Minimum Marks 2020-2021

SEBI Grade A No of Candidates

