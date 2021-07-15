SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @dea.gov.in, Salary upto Rs. 4 Lakh

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Notification: Department of Economic Affairs -Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Whole Time Member (WTM). All interested candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 16 August 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: 16 Aug 2021

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Whole Time Member (WTM)- 2 Posts

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: A person of ability, integrity and standing who has shown capacity in dealing with problems relating to securities markets or has special knowledge or experience of law, finance, economics, accountancy, administration or in any other discipline, which in the opinion of the Central Government shall be useful to the Board. The Whole Time Member should be a person who does not, and will not have any such: financial or other interests as are likely to affect prejudicially his functions as the Whole Time Member.

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - maximum 65 years

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.4,00,000/- (consolidated)

Download SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a personal interview.

How to apply for SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to The Deputy Secretary (RE) FinanciaI Markets Division Department of Economic Affairs Ministry of Finance Room No. 718, North Block New Delhi - 110 001 latest by 16 August 2021.

