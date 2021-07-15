OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 500 Vacancies, Opportunity in United Kingdom

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse in government hospitals in the United Kingdom. All interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 31 August 2021.
A total of 500 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details here.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of online application: 31 Aug 2021
OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse - 500 Posts
OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have B.Sc, Diploma in Nursing, M.SC in Nursing from a recognized University. The candidate must additionally have obtained a score of at least 6.5 on the IELTS or OET. Candidates should also have 1 year of work experiment.
The candidate must have passed either IELTS or OET with the following score level.
- For IELTS:
Overall: 7 Band
Listening: 7 Band
Reading: 7 Band
Speaking: 7 Band & Writing: 6.5 band
2) For OET:
Overall Band B
Listening: B
Reading: B
Speaking: B & Writing: C+
OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 55 years
OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.2,00,000 - Rs.2,50,000
Download OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification
OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done through a personal interview.
How to apply for OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can send a resume and copy of the IELTS /OET Certificate, Passport, Experience Certificate to omcluk2020@gmail.com. The candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for more details.
