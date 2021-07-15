OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 500 Vacancies, Opportunity in United Kingdom

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at omcmanpower.com. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse in government hospitals in the United Kingdom. All interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 31 August 2021.

A total of 500 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility criteria, educational qualification and other details here.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online application: 31 Aug 2021

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 500 Posts

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have B.Sc, Diploma in Nursing, M.SC in Nursing from a recognized University. The candidate must additionally have obtained a score of at least 6.5 on the IELTS or OET. Candidates should also have 1 year of work experiment.

The candidate must have passed either IELTS or OET with the following score level.

For IELTS:

Overall: 7 Band

Listening: 7 Band

Reading: 7 Band

Speaking: 7 Band & Writing: 6.5 band

2) For OET:

Overall Band B

Listening: B

Reading: B

Speaking: B & Writing: C+

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 55 years

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.2,00,000 - Rs.2,50,000

Download OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a personal interview.

How to apply for OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send a resume and copy of the IELTS /OET Certificate, Passport, Experience Certificate to omcluk2020@gmail.com. The candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for more details.

