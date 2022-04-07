SEBI Grade A Phase II Result 2022 (Out) @sebi.gov.in; Download Link Here

SEBI Grade A Phase II Result 2022: The security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has declared the phase 2 result for Grade A CBT Exam 2022 (Assistant Manager) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the Grade A CBT Exam 2022 can download the result from the official website of SEBI.i.e. sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Phase II online exam was held on March 20, 2022 for General Stream, Legal Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream. Candidates who have been declared successful in the phase 2 exam are eligible to appear in Phase 3 (Interview). The schedule of the interview will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time.

How to Download SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2022?

Visit the official website of SEBI.i.e. sebi.gov.in. Click on the ‘Careers’ Section. Click on the notification link that reads ‘SEBI Grade A Recruitment Exercise 2022 - Results of Phase II online exam held on March 20, 2022 for General Stream, Legal Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream’. A PDF will be opened. Download SEBI Grade APhase 2 Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2022

SEBI Grade A Phase 3 2022 Interview Details

Only the shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. An application fee shall not be refunded to the candidates not shortlisted for Phase II and Interview. Candidates may opt for interviews either in Hindi or English. The weightage of marks obtained in Phase II will be 85%, while marks obtained in the interview shall be given a weightage of 15%.

Selected candidates will get a salary on the pre-revised pay scale of ₹ 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years). Candidates can download SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.