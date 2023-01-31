SECL Recruitment 2023 For 405 Mining Sirdar and Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SECL has invited online applications for the 405 Mining Sirdar and Other Posts on its official website. Check SECL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SECL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2023 Notification : South Eastern Coalfields Limited has released the recruitment notification for the 405 posts of Mining Sirdar and Deputy Surveyor on its official website . Out of total 405 posts, 350 vacancies are for Mining Sirdar and 55 are for Deputy Surveyor.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode at secl-cil.in on or before 23 February 2023. Process of online application will commence from 03 February 2023.

Candidates having certain eligibility requirements including Matric with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for SECL Mining Sirdar and Deputy Surveyor Recruitment 2023.

You can check all the details including eligibility/age limit/salary/how to apply and other updates here for the SECL Mining Sirdar, Deputy Surveyor job notification.

Important Date SECL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application 03 February 2023 Last Date for Submission of Application 23 February 2023 Last Date for Application Fee Payment 24 February 2023 Last Date for Submitting Hard Copy of Application 07 March 2023

Vacancy Details SECL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Mining Sirdar 350 Deputy Surveyor 55

Eligibility Criteria SECL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Mining Sirdar-Candidates should have passed 10th or equivalent with Valid Mining Sirdar Ship Certificate.

Should have Valid First Aid & Gas Testing Certificate, or 10th pass or equivalent.

Should have Diploma in Mining Engineering with valid Overman Certificate.

Valid First Aid & Gas Testing Certificate.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Apply SECL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 03 February to 23 February 2023. The last date for submission of a hard copy of application is 07 March 2023.