SECR Recruitment 2022 for Apprentice Posts, 2077 Vacancies Notified, Check Eligibility, & Application Form Here

SECR Recruitment 2022: South East Central Railway (SECR) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of apprentice in different trades in Raipur & Nagpur. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification along with relevant diploma can submit applications online. The last date for submitting applications for Nagpur Division is 3 June while for Raipur Division 24 May 2022. All interested candidates can submit their applications after reading all the information carefully related to the notification. A total of 2077 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process, of which, 1033 are for Raipur Division and 1044 are for Nagpur Division. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submitting applications for Nagpur Division: 3 June 2022
- Last date for submitting applications for Raipur Division - 24 May 2022
SECR Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Nagpur Division Vacancies
|Trade
|Number of Posts
|Fitter
|216
|Carpenter
|68
|Welder
|94
|COPA
|50
|Electrician
|160
|Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant
|15
|Plumber
|45
|Painter
|64
|Wireman
|60
|Electronics Mechanic
|6
|Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance
|10
|Diesel Mechanic
|122
|Upholsterer
|6
|Driver and Mechanic
|5
|Machinist
|30
|Digital Photographer
|2
|Turner
|22
|Dental Laboratory Technician
|5
|Hospital Waste Management Technician
|5
|Health Sanitary Inspector
|5
|Gas Cutter
|15
|Stenographer (Hindi)
|15
|Cable Jointer
|3
|Mason
|18
|Secretarial Practice
|3
|Total
|1044 Posts
Raipur Division Vacancies
|Name of the Post
|Number of Posts
|DRM Office, Raipur Division
|Welder (Gas & Electric)
|119
|Turner
|76
|Fitter
|198
|Electrician
|154
|Stenographer (English)
|10
|Stenographer (Hindi)
|10
|Comp. Oper & Prog. Assistant
|10
|Health & Sanitary Inspector
|17
|Machinist
|30
|Mechanic Diesel
|30
|Mechanical Refrigerator & Air Conditioner
|12
|Mechanic Auto Electrical & Electronics
|30
|Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur
|Fitter
|140
|Welder
|140
|Machinist
|20
|Turner
|15
|Electrician
|15
|Comp. Oper & Prog. Assistant
|5
|Stenographer (Hindi)
|2
|Total
|1033 Posts
SECR Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done 10th class or equivalent exam from a recognized Board.
Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Selection Criteria- Merit List
SECR Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully while applying online.