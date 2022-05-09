Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SECR Recruitment 2022 for Apprentice Posts, 2077 Vacancies Notified, Check Eligibility, & Application Form Here

SECR Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on secr.indianrailways.gov.in for 2077 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 9, 2022 13:08 IST
Modified On: May 9, 2022 13:12 IST
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022
South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022

SECR Recruitment 2022: South East Central Railway (SECR) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of apprentice in different trades in Raipur & Nagpur. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification along with relevant diploma can submit applications online. The last date for submitting applications for Nagpur Division is 3 June while for Raipur Division 24 May 2022. All interested candidates can submit their applications after reading all the information carefully related to the notification. A total of 2077 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process, of which, 1033 are for Raipur Division and 1044 are for Nagpur Division. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submitting applications for Nagpur Division: 3 June 2022
  • Last date for submitting applications for Raipur Division - 24 May 2022

SECR Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Nagpur Division Vacancies

Trade Number of Posts
Fitter 216
Carpenter 68
Welder 94
COPA 50
Electrician 160
Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant 15
Plumber 45
Painter 64
Wireman 60
Electronics Mechanic 6
Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance 10
Diesel Mechanic 122
Upholsterer 6
Driver and Mechanic 5
Machinist 30
Digital Photographer 2
Turner 22
Dental Laboratory Technician 5
Hospital Waste Management Technician 5
Health Sanitary Inspector 5
Gas Cutter 15
Stenographer (Hindi) 15
Cable Jointer 3
Mason 18
Secretarial Practice 3
Total 1044 Posts

Raipur Division Vacancies

Name of the Post Number of Posts
DRM Office, Raipur Division
Welder (Gas & Electric) 119
Turner 76
Fitter 198
Electrician 154
Stenographer (English) 10
Stenographer (Hindi) 10
Comp. Oper & Prog. Assistant 10
Health & Sanitary Inspector 17
Machinist 30
Mechanic Diesel 30
Mechanical Refrigerator & Air Conditioner 12
Mechanic Auto Electrical & Electronics 30
Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur
Fitter 140
Welder 140
Machinist 20
Turner 15
Electrician 15
Comp. Oper & Prog. Assistant 5
Stenographer (Hindi) 2
Total 1033 Posts

SECR Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done 10th class or equivalent exam from a recognized Board. 

Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria- Merit List

SECR Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully while applying online.

 

Take Free Online Railway Apprentice Exam 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.