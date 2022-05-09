SECR Recruitment 2022 for Apprentice Posts, 2077 Vacancies Notified, Check Eligibility, & Application Form Here

SECR Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on secr . indianrailways.gov.in for 2077 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

SECR Recruitment 2022: South East Central Railway (SECR) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of apprentice in different trades in Raipur & Nagpur. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification along with relevant diploma can submit applications online. The last date for submitting applications for Nagpur Division is 3 June while for Raipur Division 24 May 2022. All interested candidates can submit their applications after reading all the information carefully related to the notification. A total of 2077 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process, of which, 1033 are for Raipur Division and 1044 are for Nagpur Division. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submitting applications for Nagpur Division: 3 June 2022

Last date for submitting applications for Raipur Division - 24 May 2022

SECR Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Nagpur Division Vacancies

Trade Number of Posts Fitter 216 Carpenter 68 Welder 94 COPA 50 Electrician 160 Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant 15 Plumber 45 Painter 64 Wireman 60 Electronics Mechanic 6 Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance 10 Diesel Mechanic 122 Upholsterer 6 Driver and Mechanic 5 Machinist 30 Digital Photographer 2 Turner 22 Dental Laboratory Technician 5 Hospital Waste Management Technician 5 Health Sanitary Inspector 5 Gas Cutter 15 Stenographer (Hindi) 15 Cable Jointer 3 Mason 18 Secretarial Practice 3 Total 1044 Posts

Raipur Division Vacancies

Name of the Post Number of Posts DRM Office, Raipur Division Welder (Gas & Electric) 119 Turner 76 Fitter 198 Electrician 154 Stenographer (English) 10 Stenographer (Hindi) 10 Comp. Oper & Prog. Assistant 10 Health & Sanitary Inspector 17 Machinist 30 Mechanic Diesel 30 Mechanical Refrigerator & Air Conditioner 12 Mechanic Auto Electrical & Electronics 30 Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur Fitter 140 Welder 140 Machinist 20 Turner 15 Electrician 15 Comp. Oper & Prog. Assistant 5 Stenographer (Hindi) 2 Total 1033 Posts

SECR Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done 10th class or equivalent exam from a recognized Board.

Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria- Merit List

SECR Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully while applying online.