SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 548 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

SECR has invited online applications for the 548 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check SECR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: South East Central Railway (SECR), Department of Personnel, Bilaspur Division has published a notice for recruitment to the 548 Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 03, 2023 of South East Central Railway on its official website i.e. secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th pass with ITI in concerned trades can apply for these posts.



Important Date SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Starting date for submission of the application process for these posts is May 03, 2023. You can apply for these posts in prescribed format with the official website on or before June 03, 2023.

Vacancy Details SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Total posts-548

Eligibility Criteria SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Applicants should have passed 10th class examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Must have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the posts.

Age Limit (as on 01-07-2023) SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Minimum Age : 15 Years

Maximum Age : 24 Years

Age Relaxation applicable as per Rules.



How To Download: SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of South East Central Railway (SECR)-https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of Act Apprentices in SECR, Bilaspur Division for the year 2023-24 under Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules 1962. (Kindly Upload only 10th+ITI marks' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: Overview

Organization Name South East Central Railway, Bilaspur Division Name of the Posts Apprentice Number of vacancy 548 Application Mode Online Category Govt. Jobs Job Location Bilaspur Eligibility Qualification 10th , ITI Official Website www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in Starting date for submission of application May 03, 2023 Last date for submission of application June 03, 2023



How To Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website given in notification on or before June 03, 2023.