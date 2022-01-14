SECR Recruitment 2022: Walk-In for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Dresser, X-Ray Tech & Other Posts, 12th pass can apply

SECR Recruitment 2022 Notification released on secr.indianrailways.gov.in for 75 vacancies. Check application form, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

SECR Recruitment 2022: South East Central Railway (SECR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Dresser, X-Ray Technician & Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 18 to 25 January 2022. A total of 75 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process. Candidates are willing to apply for the said posts can application form, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 12 January 2022

Walk-In-Interview: 18 to 25 January 2022

SECR Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

No. of Post - 75 Posts

Staff Nurse - 49 Posts

Pharmacist - 04 Posts

Dresser - 06 Posts

X-Ray Technician - 03 Posts

Dental Hygienist - 01 Post

Lab Superintendent - 02 Posts

Lab Assistant Grade -II - 07 Posts

Physiotherapist - 01 Post

Audio-cum Speech Therapist - 01 Post

Refractionist - 01 Post

SECR Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Candidate must have registered as registered nurse and midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Pharmacist - Candidate must be 10+ 2 passed in Science or equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized insitution and registered as pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948 or Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University.

Dresser - Matriculation/HSC certificate course in Dressing from a recognized institution with at least one year experience from a reputed Hospital.

X-Ray Technician - Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Science graduates with Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician.

Dental Hygienist - Degree in Science (Biology) from a recognized University or equivalent and Diploma/Certificate Course in Dental Hygiene from an institute recognized by Dental Council of India and Registered with Dental Council of India as Dential Hygienist and two years experience as Dental Hygienist.

Lab Superintendent - B.Sc. with Bio-Chemistry/Micro Biology/Life Science/B.Sc. With chemistry and Biology as main or as optional/susidary subjects or equivalent plus diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) or equivalent or B.Sc. in Medical Technology (Lab) from a recognized institution.

Lab Assistant Grade -II -12 th in Science plus; diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or certificate course in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) or certificate course in Medical Lab.

Physiotherapist - Bachelor's Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized University and two years pratical experience in Physiotherapy from the Government/Private Hospital with at least one hundered beds.

Audio-cum Speech Therapist - B.Sc. and Diploma in Audio and Speech Therapy and 2 years experience in the related field.

Refractionist - 10+2, Bachelor’s Degree in Opthalmic Technique or optometry from recognized institute; 2 years experience.

SECR Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

How to apply for SECR Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 18 to 25 January 2022 at office of the Medical Director, Central Hospital, SECR, Bilaspur along with the documents.

