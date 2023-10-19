SFIO Salary 2023, Check Young Professionals, Consultant Monthly Pay, and Allowances

SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Salary 2023: Serious Fraud Investigation Office Young Professionals and Consultants salary includes basic pay, and in-hand salary. The selected candidate will get paid from Rs. 60,000 to 2,65,000 as per the post. Get all the details on the SFIO Young Professionals and Consultants salary, allowances, and more.

Check out the SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Salary here.

SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Salary 2023: In order to fill the vacancies of Young Professionals, Consultants in the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, SFIO has released the advertisement. In this article, we will discuss the salary of the selected candidates along with perks & allowances admissible for the post.

SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Salary 2023

SFIO has officially released the pay scale for Young Professionals and consultants along with the official advertisement. The key highlights of the young professionals, consultants salary structure 2023 are tabulated below

Recruiting Body

Serious Fraud Investigation Office

Post Name
  • Young Professionals
  • Consultants 

In Hand Salary

From Rs. 60,000 to 2,65,000 as per the post and experience

Job Location

Tentatively Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata/Chennai/Hyderabad

Website

https://sfio.gov.in/

Salary Structure of SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants 2023 

The SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Salary Structure includes particulars like grade pay, pay scale, and allowances as per the central government guidelines for the candidates selected through the SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants recruitment. Have a look at the SFIO Salary and Grade Pay for both Young Professionals and Consultants provided below:

cyber securit

LAW

S.No

Category of Consultants

Salary (Per Month)

1

Young Professionals

Rs. 60,000/-

2

Jr. Consultants

Rs. 60,000 to 1,45,000

Depending upon educational qualification and experience 

Financial Analysis/Forensic Audit

S.No

Category of Consultants

Salary (Per Month)

1

Young Professionals

Rs. 60,000/-

2

Jr. Consultants

Rs. 60,000 to 1,45,000

Depending upon educational qualification and experience 

3

Sr. Consultants

Rs. 1,45,000 to 2,65,000

Depending upon educational qualification and experience 

Banking & General Administration

S.No

Category of Consultants

Salary (Per Month)

1

Jr. Consultants

Rs. 80,000 to 1,45,000

Depending upon educational qualification and experience

SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Perks and Allowances

Apart from the monthly salary, all the SFIO Young Professionals, and Consultants will receive various perks and allowances based on the central government guidelines. The list of allowances and benefits offered to the SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants is given below.

Category of Consultants

Applicable allowances, TA/DA

Young Professionals

TA/DA for travel within the country in connection with official work will be permissible with prior approval of the Director, SFIO and as per entitlement of officers in the pay level of 8 in pay matrix.

Jr. Consultants

Sr. Consultants

TA/DA for travel within the country in connection with official work will be permissible with prior approval of the Director, SFIO and as per entitlement of officers in the pay level of 12 in pay matrix.

