SFIO Salary 2023, Check Young Professionals, Consultant Monthly Pay, and Allowances

SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Salary 2023: In order to fill the vacancies of Young Professionals, Consultants in the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, SFIO has released the advertisement. In this article, we will discuss the salary of the selected candidates along with perks & allowances admissible for the post.

SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Salary 2023

SFIO has officially released the pay scale for Young Professionals and consultants along with the official advertisement. The key highlights of the young professionals, consultants salary structure 2023 are tabulated below

SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Salary 2023 Recruiting Body Serious Fraud Investigation Office Post Name Young Professionals

Consultants IB SA MTS In Hand Salary From Rs. 60,000 to 2,65,000 as per the post and experience Job Location Tentatively Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata/Chennai/Hyderabad Website https://sfio.gov.in/

Salary Structure of SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants 2023

The SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Salary Structure includes particulars like grade pay, pay scale, and allowances as per the central government guidelines for the candidates selected through the SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants recruitment. Have a look at the SFIO Salary and Grade Pay for both Young Professionals and Consultants provided below:

LAW

S.No Category of Consultants Salary (Per Month) 1 Young Professionals Rs. 60,000/- 2 Jr. Consultants Rs. 60,000 to 1,45,000 Depending upon educational qualification and experience

Financial Analysis/Forensic Audit

S.No Category of Consultants Salary (Per Month) 1 Young Professionals Rs. 60,000/- 2 Jr. Consultants Rs. 60,000 to 1,45,000 Depending upon educational qualification and experience 3 Sr. Consultants Rs. 1,45,000 to 2,65,000 Depending upon educational qualification and experience

Banking & General Administration

S.No Category of Consultants Salary (Per Month) 1 Jr. Consultants Rs. 80,000 to 1,45,000 Depending upon educational qualification and experience

SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants Perks and Allowances

Apart from the monthly salary, all the SFIO Young Professionals, and Consultants will receive various perks and allowances based on the central government guidelines. The list of allowances and benefits offered to the SFIO Young Professionals, Consultants is given below.