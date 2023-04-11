SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 Declared: Download Here

SGPGI Staff Nurse Result 2023 has been released on the official website. Candidates can check the direct link to download SGPGI Result Here.

SGPGI Staff Nurse 2023: SGPGI has announced the result of the exam for the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates who appeared in the computer based exam on, 22 March 2023, can download SGPGI Result by visiting the official website i.e. sgpgims.org.in. The result has been prepard for a total of 73809 candidates.

SGPGI Result is declared on the official website on 11 April. The direct link to download SGPGI Result is also provided in this article. Candidates can download SGPGI Result by clicking on the link given below.

SGPGI Staff Nurse Result Download

SGPGI Result 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Body Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Name of the Post Staff Nurse Vacancies 1974 Type Result Staff Nurse exam date March 22, 2023 Staff Nurse result date April 11, 2023 Official website sgpgims.org.in

The candidates can check the steps to download SGPGI Result in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SGPGI

Step 2: Click on ‘RESULT’ tab given under 'Recruitment Notice for Staff Nurse of U.P. Govt. vide Advert no. I/75/Rectt/Autonomous SMC/2022-23'

Step 3: Enter your App Seq No., Roll No, Applicant DOB, Gender, Normalized Score and General Rank

Step 4: Download SGPGI Result 2023

According to the official notice, "The screening/document verification of the candidates, medical examination, counselling and other formalities are pending prior to the issuance of appointment letter. Further details will be notified by the DGME office through email to the candidates (on the emails provided by the candidates at the time of filling the application forms). Any further details on this issue will be made available as and when decisions are taken at thelevel of the Government'