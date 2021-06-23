Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Consultant Posts @spscskm.gov.in, Check DV Details

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the Interview/Document Verification Schedule for the post of Consultants on its official website-spscskm.gov.in. Check details here.

Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2021: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Consultants in the Sikkim State Specialist Wing of the Sikkim State Health Service. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Consultant posts can check the details interview/document verification schedule available on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spscskm.gov.in.

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) will conduct the interview for the post of Consultants in the Sikkim State Specialist Wing on 25 June 2021. Venue for the interview will be-Sikkim Public Service Commission, Old Tourism Complex, M.G.Marg, Gangtok.



Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Consultant posts should note that the scrutiny of documents of the candidates would also be conducted on the same date as mentioned in the notification. Candidates are requested to bring all the original documents as well as attested copies of all their relevant documents as specified in the notification.

Candidates qualified for the Consultant posts interview round can download the Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Consultant Posts