SJVN Recruitment 2021 through GATE for Engineer Posts, Apply Online @sjvnindia.com

Satluj Jal Vidhyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) is hiring for Field Engineer through GATE. Check Details Here

SJVN Recruitment 2021: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule– ‘A’ CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India,) has published a notification for the post of Field Engineer in the disciplines of Civil / Electrical / Mechanical Engineering & Information Technology through GATE. Interested and eligible persons can apply for SJVNL GATE Recruitment 2021 from 28 July 2021 on official website -sjvnindia.com. The last date for submitting SJVN Application is 17 August 2021.

In order to apply for SJVN Field Engineer Recruitment, candidate should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021/ 2020/ 2019 in the discipline mentioned above and Qualified the same with atleast 50% marks (out of 100) in GATE Exam which shall be 40% marks (out of 100) for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

SJVN Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Submission of online application starts from: 28 July 2021

Last Date for submission of online application: 17 August 2021

SJVN Details

Field Engineer - 64 Posts

Civil - 30 Electrical - 20 Mechanical - 10 Information Technology - 4

SJVN Field Engineer Salary

Rs. 60000/- Remuneration is inclusive of EPF applicable under statute

Eligibility Criteria for SJVN Field Engineer Posts



SJVN Field Engineer Educational Qualification

Civil - Full Time Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute of India 50 % aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD and 55 % marks for others Mechanical 10 Full Time Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute of India Electrical - Full Time Degree in Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics from a recognized University/ Institute of India Information Technology - Full time B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology from a recognized Institute/University of India Candidates should have scored 50 % aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD and 55 % marks for others

Selection Process for SJVN Field Engineer Posts

The Selection Process consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2021/2020/2019 (score with which applied), Group Discussion & Personal Interview. Eligible candidates should have appeared for the corresponding paper i.e Civil Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering/ Information Technology.

How to Apply for SJVN Field Engineer Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode from 28 July to 17 August 2021.

Candidates have to register themselves online at SJVN website with details of their GATE score of any of the three years 2021/2020/2019, GATE Application No., GATE Registration Number, Year of GATE Exam and other required information, which will be made available at CAREER section of www.sjvn.nic.in.

Application Fee:

General/EWS and OBC category candidates- Rs. 600/- + GST@18% for engagement as Field Engineer