SKMU Result 2023 OUT on skmu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Semester Result

SKMU Result 2023 OUT: Sido Kanhu Murmu University (SKMU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

SKMU Result 2023: Sido Kanhu Murmu University (SKMU) has recently declared the 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. Sido Kanhu Murmu University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- skmu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Siddhu Kanhu University result 2023, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Sido Kanhu Murmu University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Sido Kanhu Murmu University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- skmu.ac.in.

Steps to Check SKMU Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Siddhu Kanhu University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - skmu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Exam Dept.” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Results” section available there.

Step 4: Enter the required details and Click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Highlights of Sido Kanhu Murmu University

Sido Kanhu Murmu University (SKMU) formerly Siddhu Kanhu University, is located in Dumka, Jharkhand. It was established in the year 1992 by an Act of Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The university was renamed Sido Kanhu Murmu University in 2003. It is named after Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, brothers who led the Santhal rebellion against the British in 1855–56.

The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).