CSL Recruitment 2023 For 145 Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

CSL Recruitment 2023: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has released the notification for the 145 Apprentice posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility, application process, selection method and others updates here.

CSL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kerala has invited online applications for the 145 Graduate/Technician (Diploma) Apprentice posts on its official website. These positions are available in various disciplines including Electrical & Electronics/Mechanical/Electronics &

Communication/Computer Science/ Information Technology/Naval Architecture & Shipbuilding/Commercial Practice and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 31, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive including educational qualification, eligibility, application process, age limit and others here.

CSL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application October 11, 2023 Closing date of application October 31, 2023

CSL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices-75

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices-70

CSL Educational Qualification 2023

Graduate Apprentices-A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices-

A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognised by the

State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Commercial Practice: A Diploma in Commercial Practice granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Stipend/Month For CSL Recruitment 2023:

Graduate Apprentices-₹12,000/-

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices-₹10,200/-

CSL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for CSL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

For students have registration in old Apprentice portal (portal.mhrdnats.gov.in)

Step 1:

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Choose Establishment name

e. Type “COCHIN SHIPYARD

LIMITED” and search

f. Click apply

g. Click apply again.

(http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/manuals)

For students have no registration in old Apprentice portal

Step 1:

a. Go to https://nats.education.gov.in

b. Click Student

c. Click Student Register

d. Complete the application form

e. A unique Enrolment Number for each

student will be generated.

After completing the Enrolment

Step 2:

a. Login

b. Search “COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED”

under Apply against advertised vacancies

c. Click Apply (You have successfully applied for the Vacancy)

(https://nats.education.gov.in/assets/manual/student_manual.pdf)