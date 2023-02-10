SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 Out For 211 Grade 3 Posts: Check Process To Download 

SLPRB Assam Police has released the Admit Card for the post of Constable (Grade III) on its official website-slprbassam.in/. Check download link.

SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has released the Admit Card for the post of Constable (Grade III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of SLPRB-https://slprbassam.in/.

However you can download the SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023

https://admit.apcap.in/

Selection for Constable (Grade III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards will be done on the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency

Tests (PET)/Document Verification and Written test.

Final Results would be based on the marks obtained as -

Event Marks Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 40 marks Written Test 50 marks NCC 5 marks Oral/Viva-Voce - 5 marks

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called

for PST & PET. The date (s) and venue (s) for the tests will be intimated in due course of time.

Candidates appearing in the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency

Tests (PET) should note that the results of the PST and PET will be locally displayed at the end of each day of Test.

Candidates can download SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the SLPRB - slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Admit Card’ given against ‘Advertisement of Recruitment for 211 posts of Constable (Grade-III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam’ on the home page.

Step 3: Provide your phone number or email ID or Password and click on 'Login' Button

Step 4: Download SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 in new window.

Step 5: Take a print out of the SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 and save the same for future reference.