South Indian Bank Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Officer Posts

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2020: South Indian Bank Ltd is inviting applications for the recruitment of Chief Security Officer and Probationary Manager (CA). Eligible candidates can apply Online for South Indian Bank Recruitment through Bank’s website southindianbank.com from 12 February to 23 February 2020.

South Indian Bank Officer Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: 12 February 2020

Last Date of Online Application Submission: 23 February 2020

South Indian Bank Officer Vacancy Details

Chief Security Officer – 1 Post

Probationary Manager (CA) – 15 Posts

Pay Scale:

Eligibility Criteria for South Indian Bank Officer Posts

Chief Security Officer – Should be from the fighting corps of the Armed Forces and should not be below the rank of Captain in Army or equivalent rank in Navy/ Air Force

Probationary Manager (CA) – Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ACA)

Age Limit:

Chief Security Officer – 50 Years

Probationary Manager (CA) – 28 Years

Selection procedure for South Indian Bank Officer Posts

Chief Security Officer – Personal Interview

Probationary Manager (CA) – Group Discussion & Personal Interview

How to Apply for South Indian Bank Officer Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can to apply Online on State Bank of India website wwwsouthindianbank.com from 12 February to 23 February 2020.

Application Fee

Probationary Manager (CA)

General Category – Rs. 800/-

SC/ST category – Rs. 200/-

South Indian Bank Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

South Indian Bank Probationary Manager Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link