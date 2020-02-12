South Indian Bank Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Officer Posts

South Indian Bank Recruitment 2020: South Indian Bank Ltd is inviting applications for the recruitment of Chief Security Officer and Probationary Manager (CA). Eligible candidates can apply Online for South Indian Bank Recruitment through Bank’s website southindianbank.com from 12 February to 23 February 2020.
South Indian Bank Officer Important Dates:
- Starting Date of Online Application Submission: 12 February 2020
- Last Date of Online Application Submission: 23 February 2020
South Indian Bank Officer Vacancy Details
- Chief Security Officer – 1 Post
- Probationary Manager (CA) – 15 Posts
Pay Scale:
Eligibility Criteria for South Indian Bank Officer Posts
- Chief Security Officer – Should be from the fighting corps of the Armed Forces and should not be below the rank of Captain in Army or equivalent rank in Navy/ Air Force
- Probationary Manager (CA) – Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ACA)
Age Limit:
- Chief Security Officer – 50 Years
- Probationary Manager (CA) – 28 Years
Selection procedure for South Indian Bank Officer Posts
- Chief Security Officer – Personal Interview
- Probationary Manager (CA) – Group Discussion & Personal Interview
How to Apply for South Indian Bank Officer Posts 2020
The eligible candidates can to apply Online on State Bank of India website wwwsouthindianbank.com from 12 February to 23 February 2020.
Application Fee
Probationary Manager (CA)
- General Category – Rs. 800/-
- SC/ST category – Rs. 200/-
South Indian Bank Officer Recruitment Notification PDF
South Indian Bank Probationary Manager Recruitment Notification PDF