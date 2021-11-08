Special Recruitment Drive for Women: APPSC Group 1 Notification 2021 Released @psc.ap.gov.in for 22 Vacancies

APPSC Group 1 Notification 2021 Released for women at psc.ap.gov.in for 22 vacancies. Check application process, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

APPSC Group 1 Notification 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Subordinate Service for a total of 22 CF vacancies in the scale of pay of Rs.24,440/- to 71,510/- from candidates within the age group of 18 – 42 year. The candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 18 November to 8 December 2021 at psc.ap.gov.in. The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall log in the Commission’s Website, with her registered OTPR number.

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of the Written Examination will be announced separately. The candidates can check qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 November 2021

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 November 2021 Last date for submission of online application: 8 December 2021

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Sub Service - 22 Posts

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science/Bachelor’s of Social Work; Degree in Sociology; B.Sc.,(Hons.) - Food Science and Nutrition; B.Sc., - Food & Nutrition, Botany/Zoology & Chemistry/Bio-Chemistry, B.Sc., -Applied Nutrition & Public Health, Botany/Zoology & Chemistry, B.Sc., - Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Botany/Zoology & Chemistry; B.Sc., -Applied Nutrition, Botany/Zoology & Chemistry/Bio Chemistry, B.Sc., - Food Sciences & Quality Control, Zoology / Botany & Chemistry / Biological Chemistry, B.Sc., - Food Sciences & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Biological Chemistry, B.Sc., - Food Technology &Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry; B.Sc., - Food Technology & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio- Chemistry.

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms)

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs.24,440/- to 71,510/- per month

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission.

Download APPSC Group 1 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021

The candidate shall apply online through Commission’s Website https://psc.ap.gov.in from 18/11/2021 to 08/12/2021. The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by A.P.P.S.C. she shall register her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in Once applicant registers her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to her registered mobile number and email ID.

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 250/- + Rs. 80/-