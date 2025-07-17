Special Scholarship Scheme for Students of UTs of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh: Apply Online, Eligibility and Benefits

Special Scholarship Scheme for Students of UTs of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh (SSSJ&KL): This scholarship is being provided under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Yojana. Those students who have passed the Class 12th examination and have secured admissions in Government institutes/colleges and outside the UTs of J&K and Ladakh through AICTE's counselling process are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

There are a total of 5000 scholarships available per annum. Out of these, 2070 scholarships are for General Degree Courses, 2830 for Professional/Engineering courses and 100 for Medical Courses. For more information about the Special Scholarship Scheme like eligibility criteria, documents required, application process,etc read this article. SSS Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: Highlights

Particulars Details Scholarship Name Special Scholarship Scheme (SSS) for Students of Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh (JKL) Offered By Central Government Total Number of Scholarships 5000 Eligibility Criteria Students must have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination

Must have secured admission in Government Institute/College Annual Family Income Must not be more than 8 lakhs Official Website aicte.gov.in Objective of the SSSJ&KL Scholarship The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to the students belonging to the UTs of J&K and Ladakh in terms of academic fee and maintenance allowances. Scholarship Amount and Benefits The students who have registered for the scholarship will get financial assistance in terms of payment of academic fee like tuition fees and other applicable fees, and maintenance allowance such as hostel fee, mess fee, cost of books and other incidental charges. The scholarship amount varies according to the course i.e., it depends whether it's a general degree, professional course or medical course.

Stream Number of Scholarships Academic Fee (Upper Limit) Maintenance Charges (Fixed) General Degree 2070 Rs.30,000/-













Rs.1.00 Lakh Professional/Engineering/ B.Sc. Nursing /B. Pharmacy/B. Architecture (subject to NATA)/ HMCT Degree/BA LLB (in National Law Colleges only) 2830 Rs.1.25 Lakh Medical/BDS or equivalent Medical Stream (subject to NEET, wherever applicable) 100 Rs.3.00 Lakh Duration of the Scholarship The scholarships granted under the scheme are renewed in subsequent classes subject to good conduct and maintenance of attendance as prescribed by the respective institution. The scholarship is provided throughout the duration of the course subject to some conditions. These are: Students failing to get promoted to the next class / level would get the scholarship in the following year subject to the condition that if the student fails again for the second time, then he / she would forfeit the scholarship and the scholarship would not be renewed for the subsequent years.

If a scholar is unable to appear in the annual examination owing to illness and / or on account of any unforeseen incident, the scholarship may be renewed for the next academic year on submission of medical certificate and other proof to satisfy the Head of the Institution who will also certify the same.

Scholarship will not be paid twice for the same year of study.

Eligibility Criteria for SSSJ&KL Scholarship In order to be eligible for the SSSJ&KL scholarship students are required to meet certain eligibility criteria which includes educational qualification, domicile, annual family income, etc. Eligibility Criteria Details Educational Qualification Must have passed 12th examination from JKBOSE or CBSE affiliated schools Domicile Candidates should be domicile of Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh Annual Family Income Having a family income of Rs. 8.00 Lakh or less per annum For Lateral Entry Have to pass Diploma in Engineering from the Polytechnic Institutes recognized by Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), UTs of J&K and Ladakh Admission Process to Avail the Scholarship Admission under 10+2 Scheme and through LateralEntry: Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or equivalent examination in the academic year 2023-24 and 2024-25 can only submit their application on AICTE Portal for registration of the scheme. On successful registration, eligible candidates will be issued username and password to fill online form on AICTE Portal.

Documents Required for the Admission Form: The UTs of J&K and Ladakh through various Facilitation Centers, assist the students in submission of online application and verification of the following original documents to ascertain their eligibility under the Scheme:

Domicile Certificate



Certificate of Class 12th and 10th Examination (for candidates who have passed class 12th examination)



PolytechnicDiploma Certificate



Income Certificate



Caste Certificate (if applicable)



Disability Certificate (if any)