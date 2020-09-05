SPMCIL India Government Mint Recruitment 2020 for Jr Office Assistant, Jr Technician and Other Posts, Apply @igmmumbai.spmcil.com

SPMCIL India Government Mint Recruitment 2020: India Government Mint, Mumbai,a unit of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), has invited applications for the post of Supervisor (TO), (S-1 level), Supervisor (Safety Officer), S-1 level, Jr. Technician, (W-1 level), Engraver (B-4 level) & Jr. Office Assistant (Hindi), B-3 level. Interested applicants can apply for the post igmmumbai.spmcil.com on or before 04 October 2020.

Important Date

Closing Date of application: 04 October 2020

Tentative date of Online examination which will be conducted "Online" at selected centers - November-2020

SPMCIL India Government Mint Vacancy Details

Supervisor - 12 Posts

Engraver - 7 Posts

Junior Office Assistant (Hindi) - 01 Post

Junior Technician- 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Jr Office Assistant, Jr Technician and Other Posts

Educational Qualification :

Supervisor (Technical Operations – Civil Engineering) -1st class Diploma in Civil Engineering

Supervisor (Technical Operations ) -1st class Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Supervisor (Technical Operations ) -1st class Diploma in Metallurgy/Metallurgical & Material Engineering

Supervisor (Technical Operations ) -1st class Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering Engineering

Supervisor (Technical Operations ) -1st class Diploma in Engineering. (Electrical/ Electronics/Instrumentation/Electronics & Telecommunication/Industrial Electronics) Engineering Engineering

Engraver - Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture) with 55% marks or Bachelor of Fine Arts (Metal Works) with 55% marks or Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) with 55% marks

Junior Office Assistant (Hindi) - Graduate with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing speed in Hindi @30 wpm.

Junior Technician - Full Time I.T.I. Certificate in relevant trade & 01 year NAC Certificate from NCVT.

Age Limit:

Supervisor - 30 Years

Engraver - 28 Years

Junior Office Assistant (Hindi) - 28 Years

Jr Technician - 25 Years

Selection Process for Jr Office Assistant, Jr Technician and Other Posts

Selection to the posts of Supervisor (TO), (S-1 level) & Supervisor (Safety Officer), (S-1 level), Engraver, Jr Technician will be done on the basis of Online examination and will be of objective type and for Jr. Office Assistant (Hindi) on the basis of Hindi Typing Test (Hindi @30 wpm) on Computer and online Written Test

How to Apply for SPMCIL India Government Mint Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested applicants can apply for the posts through Government Mint, Mumbai’s website www.igmmumbai.spmcil.com on or before 05 October 2020.

SPMCIL India Government Mint Recruitment 2020 Notification

Online Application Link