SPMCIL Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Manager Posts, Apply @spmcil.com, Salary upto 140000/-

SPMCIL Recruitment 2020: Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) has released the notification for Assistant Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 18 November 2020.

Oct 19, 2020 17:51 IST
SPMCIL Recruitment 2020
Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 19 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of application: 18 November 2020
  • Online Exam: The date will be informed on the website
  • Link for download of admit cards from the website: Around 10 -15 days before the examination

SPMCIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Manager(Materials) - 7 Posts
  • Assistant Manager (R & D)- 4 Posts
  • Office Peon - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Manager (HR) - 3 Posts
  • Assistant Manager (Legal) -2 Posts

SPMCIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Manager(Materials) - degree in Engineering in the discipline of Mechanical/Electrical/Pulp & Paper Technology/Electronics/Printing Technology and Two years Post Graduate degree/Post Graduate diploma/MBA in the area of Material Management/Stores Management/Purchase/Operations Management/Supply Chain Management/Logistics Management.
  • Assistant Manager (R & D)- B.Tech/B.E. in the area of Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/ Chemical/Metallurgy/Pulp & Paper or M.Sc. in Chemistry.
  • Assistant Manager (HR) - Master’s Degree in PM & IR/MSW/MBA with HR elective from recognized University / Management Institute or 1 st class two years full time Post Graduate Diploma in Management with HR elective claiming to be equivalent to MBA from recognized University/ Management Institute.
  • Assistant Manager (Legal) -Degree in Law (Regular course) from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Download SPMCIL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SPMCIL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 18 November 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

Application Fee for SPMCIL Recruitment 2020

  • General, EWS and OBC Categories (including Ex-Servicemen) - Rs. 600/-
  • SC/ST/PWD Categories - Rs. 200/-

 

