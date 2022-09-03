SPMCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Assistant Manager Posts @spmcil.com

Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) is hiring Assistant Managers in the domain of Marketing, Finance & Accounts, Legal, Human Resource, Environment, Materials Management, Civil and Information Technology.

SPMCIL Recruitment 2022: Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), a Schedule 'A' Mini- Ratna Category–I Central Public Sector Enterprise wholly owned by the Government of India, has published the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Managers in the domain of Marketing, Finance & Accounts, Legal, Human Resource, Environment, Materials Management, Civil and Information Technology on spmcil.com.

Interested people can apply online for SPMCIL Assistant Manager Recrutiment from 03 September to 03 October 2022. They will be Rs. 40000 to Rs. 140000/- for the role for which they will be required to appear for an online exam.

SPMCIL AM Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancy Details Dy. Manager (Environment) 1 Assistant Manager (Marketing) 16 (UR-8, OBC-4, SC-2,ST-1 & EWS-1) Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) 10 (UR-5, OBC-3, ST-1 & EWS-1) Assistant Manager (Legal) 3 (UR-2 & EWS-1) Assistant Manager (HR) 3 (UR-2 & EWS-1) Assistant Manager (Environment) (OBC-1) Assistant Manager (Materials Management) (OBC-1) Assistant Manager (Civil) (UR-1) Assistant Manager (Information Technology) (UR-1)

Important Dates for SPMCIL AM 2022

Starting Date of SPMCIL AM Online Application Link 03 September 2022 Last Date of SPMCIL AM Online Application Link 03 October 2022 SPMCIL AM Exam Date The date shall be informed on the website. SPMCIL Admit Card Date Around 10-15 days before the examination.

SPMCIL Deputy Manager Salary

Rs. 50000/- to 160000/-

SPMCIL Assistant Manager Salary

Rs. 40000 to Rs. 140000/-

Eligibility Criteria for SPMCIL AM 2022

Educational Qualification:

Dy. Manager (Environment) - 1st class Full time master’s degree in Chemistry/Degree in Chemical Engineering/Environmental Engineering from a recognized university.3 years experience as an Executive in the relevant functional area as an Officer/Executive in PSU/Govt./Reputed Private Company having turnover of more than Rs. 50/- Crores.

Assistant Manager (Marketing) - 1st class full time Master’s degree in Marketing Management/MBA with Marketing elective from a recognized University/Management Institute.

Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) - Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree along with CA/ICWA.

Assistant Manager (Legal) - 1st class degree in Law (Regular course) from Govt. Recognized University/Institute.

Assistant Manager (HR) - 1st class full time Master’s Degree in PM & IR/MSW/MBA with HR elective from recognized University / Management Institute or 1st class two years full time Post Graduate Diploma in Management with HR elective claiming to be equivalent to MBA from recognized University/ Management Institute.

Assistant Manager (Environment) - 1 st class Full time master‟s degree in Chemistry/Degree in Chemical Engineering/Environmental Engineering from a recognized university.

Assistant Manager (Materials Management) - 1st class degree in Engineering in the discipline of Mechanical/Electrical/Pulp & Paper Technology/Electronics/Printing Technology. And Two years Post Graduate degree/Post Graduate diploma/MBA in the area of Material Management/Stores Management/Purchase/Operations Management/Supply Chain Management/Logistics Management.

Assistant Manager (Civil) - 1 st class B. Tech/BE in the area of Civil Engineering

Assistant Manager (Information Technology) - 1 st class fulltime MCA/ 1st class B. Tech (Computer Engineering/IT).

Age Limit:

30 years

SPMCIL AM 2022 Selection Process

The selection process for the posts will comprise of:

Online test - 75% weightage Interview - 25% weightage

How to Apply for SPMCIL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the SPMCIL website www.spmcil.com, click on the “Career” link and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. To register the application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. Carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature Fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' button.

Exam Fee