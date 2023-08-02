Sports Quota Jobs 2023: Chance To Get Various Govt Jobs By These Orgnisations, Check Eligibility, Selection Process And More

Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: There was a conception that your engagement in games and sports is nothing but a waste of time and it can't provide you the satisfaction and livelihood. But now time has changed and today your interest in game and sports provide you with government jobs in major government organisations including Railways, Army, Navy, Airforce, PSUs and more.

The basic goal behind the recruitment drive under the sports quota is to provide special provisions to promote and encourage sports talent in the country with the permanent sports quota government jobs. You can get here all the details about the recruitment drive under sports quota launched by these organisations for various games and sports.

Main Organisations To Provide Sports Quota Jobs

Many Government organisations including Railway, Army, Navy, Armed Forces, PSUs use to release the sports quota government recruitment for those candidates who are physically fit and have participated and appear in different games and sports.

If you have participated in various level games and sports team including University/State/National/ International level then you have a golden chance to get a govt job with your performances.

List of Games For Jobs Under Sports Quota

Above mentioned government organisations including PSUs use to release jobs notification for the candidates who have represented their teams or individual category in different games and sports. However, different organisations opt for a separate selection process, it is essential for candidates to represent or participate at different levels including University/ State/National/International in the certain game and sports. You can check the list of game and sports for which these orgainsations release notifications.

Skating

Body-Building

Shooting Ball

Billiards and Snookers

Archery

Swimming

Athletics

Squash

Ball–Badminton

Table Tennis

Cycling

Weight-Lifting

Cycling Polo

Badminton

Rugby

Hockey

Basketball

Taekwondo

Baseball

Football

Boxing

Volleyball

Cricket

Kabaddi

Sports Quota government Jobs 2023: Selection Process

Candidates are provided the jobs under Sports Quota based on their academic and sports performance at the University/State and National/International levels. Under the selection process for the sports quota recruitment in various government departments, you will have to meet certain educational qualifications including 10th/12th/Graduation etc as per the jobs requirements. You have to have a certificate displaying your representation in recognized sporting events or competitions as given above. You will have to face the trial to display your efficiency in the sport events as you have claimed to get a chance.