SPPU Result 2023 OUT: Download MCA, MBA Result PDF Link on onlineresults.unipune.ac.in

SPPU Result 2023 OUT: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) declared the results for MCA, MBA (Rev.20), and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

SPPU Result 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University has recently declared the result for MCA, MBA (Rev.20), F.E, S.E, and other exams. SPPU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- onlineresults.unipune.ac.in

As per the latest update, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the result for various courses like MCA, MBA (Rev.20), F.E, S.E, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- www.unipune.ac.in.

Steps to Check SPPU Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like MCA, MBA (Rev.20), F.E, S.E, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the student corner click on the result option available there

Step 3: Click on "Online Result"

Step 4: Select your course and Click on "Go for Result" option given on the right side.

Step 5: Enter the seat number and mother name of the student and click on “Check Result”

Step 6: Check the results and download it

Direct Links to SPPU Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Savitribai Phule Pune University: Important Points

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune, is located in Pune, Maharashtra. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It was established in the year 1949 under the Pune University Act passed by the Bombay legislature.

SPPU offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. This University offers approximately 270 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, and others.