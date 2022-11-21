Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Assistant Professor Post, Check Eligibility

Sri Aurobindo College DU has invited online application for the 46 Assistant Professor Post on its official website. Check Sri Aurobindo College DU recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2022: Sri Aurobindo College, Delhi University has published notice in the Employment News (19 November-25 November) 2022

for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. These positions are available in various subjects/ departments of the college in the Academic Pay Level

10 (₹57,700-1,82,400/-) of 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28.11.2022 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.



Notification Details Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No.: SAC(E)/Recruit./TS/2022

Important Date Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28.11.2022 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

Vacancy Details Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Professor

Commerce- 14

English-07

Hindi- 05

History-02

Political Science-02

Psychology/Applied Psychology-07

Sanskrit- 01

Economics-06

Environmental Science-02

Eligibility Criteria Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever

the grading system is followed), you are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/experience/age limit/ salary and others update.

Check Here For Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2022 PDF



How To Apply Sri Aurobindo College DU Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the prescribed application form available at web-link https://colrec.uod.ac.in on or before 28 November 2022.