Sri Venkateswara College(DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

If you aspire to pursue your undergraduate studies from the prestigious Sri Venkateswara College through DU Admission 2020, find out all you need to know about the cut off of Sri Venkateswara College 2020 here including cut off trends, admission process, fee structure and facilities.

Aug 18, 2020 09:38 IST
Sri Venkateswara College Cut-Off 2020: Famously known as Venky, Sri Venkateswara College in the south campus of the University of Delhi is one among the finest. Thousands of aspirants aim to grab a seat in the prestigious institution by meeting the glaring cut of Sri Venkatewara College. With the registrations for DU admission 2020 closing in soon, the Sri Venkteswara college 2020 cut off is also expected to be released thereafter. Known for its unique courses on offer apart from the popular courses in the field of Arts, Science and Commerce, candidates aspiring for merit based admission will be required to meet the set cut off of Sri Venkateswara college 2020 in order to be able to take admission to the college. With only a few days left for the release of Sri Venkateswara College cut off 2020, aspirant can find all relevant information about the same here and know what to expect by going through the previous year cut off trends highlighted in the article below. In addition, aspirants will also be able to find information about admission process, fee structure and facilities of Sri Venkateswara college by going through the article.

Sri Venkateswara College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events

Dates*

Last date of Application

31st August 2020

Sri Venkateswara College first cutoff list

To be notified

Sri Venkateswara College second cutoff list

To be notified

Sri Venkateswara College third cutoff list

To be notified

Sri Venkateswara College fourth cutoff list

To be notified

Sri Venkateswara College fifth cutoff list

To be notified

Sri Venkateswara College Cut-off 2020 - Details

The cut off of Sri Venkateswara College 2020 will be affixed by the individual departments for the different courses. Candidates vying for admission will be required to figure if they meet the Sri Venkateswara college 2020 cut, based on the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified by the University of Delhi. The marks obtained by a student in the Class 12 exam will be considered for the Best-of-Four rule and subsequently Sri Venkateswara college cut off 2020.

Candidates must hereby note that the cut off of Sri Venkateswara college 2020 will be dependant on a large number of factors such as number of available seats, number of applicants, etc. In order to provide applicants with an idea of what they can expect from Sri Ram College cut off 2020, the previous year cut off trends of the college are provided below.

Sri Venkateswara College Cut-off 2019

The five cut off list of Sri Venkateswara college 2020 for the popular courses are provided below in chronological order. 

Sri Venkateswara College 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Sri Venkateswara College saw high scores for its popular courses in Humanities, Science and Commerce. Here’s a look at the Sri Venkateswara College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most popular courses.

Course

Cut Off (%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

B.A (Hons) Pol Science

96.75

94.75

91.75

91.75

90.75

91

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

65.5

64.25

63.5

60.5

60.5

60.5

B.A (Hons) Sociology

96.25

94.25

91

91

89

90

B.A (Hons) Economics

98

96.25

95

92

93.5

94.5

B.A (Hons) English

96.75

94.75

91

91.25

90

92.5

B.A (Hons) Hindi

84.25

82.25

79

78

79

80

B.Sc (Hons) Electronics

96.33

94.33

91.33

89

90

90

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

96

94.33

93.66

90.66

90

91

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

95.66

93.66

91.33

88.33

87.66

91

B.A (Hons) History

96.5

94

92

91.5

90

91

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

97

95.25

92

91

91.5

94.25

B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

96.66

95

92

91

90

92

B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences

95.33

93.33

91.33

90.33

90

92

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

94

92

89

85

85

90

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96.75

94.75

91.75

90.5

90.5

94

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

97.33

96.66

93

90

90

92

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

93

91

86

84

84

88

B.Com

96.75

95

92.5

91.25

93

93

B.Com (Hons)

97.75

95.5

93

91.5

93.25

93.25

Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Second Cut-off

The second cut-off of Sri Venkateswara College 2019 showed only a minimal dip with admissions even closing for some courses for certain categories.

Course

Cut Off (%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

B.A (Hons) Economics

97.5

95.5

93.75

91

93

93

B.A (Hons) Political Science

96.25

94.25

91.5

Closed

Closed

90.75

B.A (Hons) Hindi

83.75

81.75

78.5

77.25

78

79

B.A (Hons) English

96

93.75

90.5

90.75

Closed

91.5

B.A (Hons) History

95.5

93

91

91

88.5

90

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

64

63

60.25

60.25

60.25

B.A (Hons) Sociology

95.25

93.5

90.25

90.5

88

89

B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

96

94.33

91

90.33

89

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94.66

93

90.66

87.66

87

90

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

91.66

89.66

84.66

83

83

87.33

B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences

94.33

92.33

90.33

89.33

88

91

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

93.33

91.33

88.33

84.33

84

89

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

96.5

94.75

91.5

90.5

91

93.75

B.Sc (Hons) Electronics

94.66

93.33

90

88

88

89

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

95

93.33

92.66

89.33

88.66

90

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

96.66

96

92

89.33

89

91

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

96

94.25

91.5

90

89.5

93

B.Com

96.5

94.75

92.25

90.75

92.75

92.75

B.Com (Hons)

97.5

95.25

92.5

91

93

93

Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Third Cut-off

The Sri Venkateswara College 2019 cut-off saw closing of admissions for the popular courses across different categories.

Course

Cut Off (%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

81.25

Closed

76.75

Closed

78

B.A (Hons) Economics

Closed

94.5

91.75

89.5

92.5

92

B.A (Hons) History

94.75

92.5

Closed

90.75

88

89

B.A (Hons) English

Closed

92.75

90

90.25

Closed

91

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

63.5

62.5

60

60

60

B.A (Hons) Political Science

96

94

Closed

Closed

Closed

90.5

B.A (Hons) Sociology

94.25

92.5

89.5

Closed

87

88

B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

95.66

93.66

90.33

90

88.33

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

96

94.5

91

90

90.5

93

B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences

93.33

91

89.33

88.33

87

90.33

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

92.33

90.33

87

83.66

83

88

B.Sc (Hons) Electronics

94.33

92

89

87

87

89

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

95.5

Closed

91

89.5

88.5

92

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

96.33

95.66

91.33

89

88

90

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94

92.33

90

87

86

89

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

90

88

83

81

81

87

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

Closed

92

88.66

88

89

B.Com

96.25

94.5

Closed

90.5

92.25

92.25

B.Com (Hons)

97

94.75

91.5

90

91.5

91.5

Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

In line with the previous cut-off, this fourth cut off list of Sri Venkateswara College 2019 also saw closing of admissions for many courses.

Course

Cut Off (%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

95.75

93.75

Closed

Closed

Closed

90

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

Closed

80.25

Closed

76.25

Closed

76

B.A. (Hons) English

95

91.5

89.5

90

Closed

90

B.A. (Hons) Economics

97

93.25

90.5

89

89

90

B.A. (Hons) History

94.25

Closed

Closed

90.5

87

88

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

63

62.25

59.5

59.5

59.5

B.A. (Hons) Sociology

Closed

92

88.75

Closed

86

87

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

96

95.33

91

88.33

87

89

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

Closed

91.33

89

86

85

88

B.Sc (Hons) Electronics

94

90

87

85

86

88

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

90.33

89

85.66

83.33

82

87

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

Closed

86

81.33

79.66

79

85

B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

Closed

92.66

89.66

89.33

88

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

Closed

91

88

87

88.33

B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences

92.66

89.66

88.33

87.33

86

89.66

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

Closed

94.25

90

89

89.5

92

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

Closed

Closed

90.25

88.75

87.5

91

B.Com

96

94.25

92

90.25

86.25

91.75

B.Com (Hons)

96.5

94.25

90.25

85

87

90

Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

With the release of the fifth cut-off of Sri Venkateswara College 2019, only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories.

Course

Cut Off (%)

General

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

B.A (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

89.5

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

78.75

Closed

75.75

Closed

75

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

62.25

Closed

59

59

59

B.A (Hons) Economics

96.75

Closed

89.5

87

87.5

89

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

Closed

Closed

90.25

86

87

B.A (Hons) Sociology

Closed

91.25

88

Closed

85

86

B.A (Hons) English

Closed

90.5

88.75

89.75

89.5

89

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

Closed

94

88.5

87

88.5

91

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

89.66

87

84.66

83

81

86

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

93

88.66

86

86

87

B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

Closed

91.33

88.66

88.33

87

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Electronics

93.66

88

85

84.33

85

87

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

Closed

95

90.66

88

86

88

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

95.25

94

89

87

86.5

90

B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences

Closed

88.33

86.33

85.66

85

89

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

89

83

79

77

77

84

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

93.33

89.66

88

84.66

84

87

B.Com

Closed

94

91.75

89.75

86

91.5

B.Com (Hons)

Closed

94

89.75

83

86.5

89.5

Sri Venkateswara College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Candidates, now that you are familiar with the cut off trends of Sri Venkateswara college, it is also essential that you know about the admission process that follows suit. For the aspirants meeting the required Sri Venkateswara cut off 2020, will need to complete the admission process within three days after the cut off list. The admission process of Sri Venkateswara college comprises of document verification and payment of admission fees. The process for document verification will be specified by the college and the candidates who complete the same will receive will receive a link for payment of fees on their official registration portal on the Delhi University’s website. Candidates will be required to click on the link and pay the requisite fee online. 

Sri Venkateswara College Fee Structure 2020

The individual departments of the Sri Venkateswara college have determined the fee for various courses. Aspirants can find details of the course-wise fees of Sri Venkateswara college below.

Course

Total Annual Fee (Rs.)*

B.A. (Hons) English/Hindi/Sanskrit/Economics/History/Political Science/Sociology

12,405

B.Com, B.Com (Hons)

12,405

B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry, Chemistry

14,805

B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences/Botany/Electronics/Physics/Zoology

14,555

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

13,805

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

13,355

*Tentative

Sri Venkateswara College: Facilities on Campus

As one of the top colleges of the University of Delhi, aspirants will find some of the best facilities once they are enrolled in the Sri Venkateswara college. A few highlights of the facilities of the Sri Venkateswara college are mentioned below.

  • Lush green, Wi-Fi enabled campus
  • Library: Completely digitalised with internet facilities
  • Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for 72 undergraduate boys and 72 undergraduate girls
  • Computer Centre
  • Cafeteria: Providing food and beverages at competitive rates
  • Bio-informatics centre
  • Medical Facilities

About Sri Venkateswara College

The Sri Venkateswara college was initially established in the year 1961 by Smt Durgabai Deshmukh, Dr K.L.Rao and Dr C.Anna Rao. Established with the primary aim of catering to the educational needs of students hailing from the Southern states of India, Sri Venkateswara College has went on to becoe one of the most sought-after colleges in India. Its contribution to the field of research and holistic development has made the college a pioneer in the education and development of society as a whole.

