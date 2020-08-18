Sri Venkateswara College(DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Sri Venkateswara College Cut-Off 2020: Famously known as Venky, Sri Venkateswara College in the south campus of the University of Delhi is one among the finest. Thousands of aspirants aim to grab a seat in the prestigious institution by meeting the glaring cut of Sri Venkatewara College. With the registrations for DU admission 2020 closing in soon, the Sri Venkteswara college 2020 cut off is also expected to be released thereafter. Known for its unique courses on offer apart from the popular courses in the field of Arts, Science and Commerce, candidates aspiring for merit based admission will be required to meet the set cut off of Sri Venkateswara college 2020 in order to be able to take admission to the college. With only a few days left for the release of Sri Venkateswara College cut off 2020, aspirant can find all relevant information about the same here and know what to expect by going through the previous year cut off trends highlighted in the article below. In addition, aspirants will also be able to find information about admission process, fee structure and facilities of Sri Venkateswara college by going through the article.

Sri Venkateswara College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates

Events Dates* Last date of Application 31st August 2020 Sri Venkateswara College first cutoff list To be notified Sri Venkateswara College second cutoff list To be notified Sri Venkateswara College third cutoff list To be notified Sri Venkateswara College fourth cutoff list To be notified Sri Venkateswara College fifth cutoff list To be notified

Sri Venkateswara College Cut-off 2020 - Details

The cut off of Sri Venkateswara College 2020 will be affixed by the individual departments for the different courses. Candidates vying for admission will be required to figure if they meet the Sri Venkateswara college 2020 cut, based on the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified by the University of Delhi. The marks obtained by a student in the Class 12 exam will be considered for the Best-of-Four rule and subsequently Sri Venkateswara college cut off 2020.

Candidates must hereby note that the cut off of Sri Venkateswara college 2020 will be dependant on a large number of factors such as number of available seats, number of applicants, etc. In order to provide applicants with an idea of what they can expect from Sri Ram College cut off 2020, the previous year cut off trends of the college are provided below.

Sri Venkateswara College Cut-off 2019

The five cut off list of Sri Venkateswara college 2020 for the popular courses are provided below in chronological order.

Sri Venkateswara College 2019 First Cut-off

The first cut-off of Sri Venkateswara College saw high scores for its popular courses in Humanities, Science and Commerce. Here’s a look at the Sri Venkateswara College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most popular courses.

Course Cut Off (%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants B.A (Hons) Pol Science 96.75 94.75 91.75 91.75 90.75 91 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 65.5 64.25 63.5 60.5 60.5 60.5 B.A (Hons) Sociology 96.25 94.25 91 91 89 90 B.A (Hons) Economics 98 96.25 95 92 93.5 94.5 B.A (Hons) English 96.75 94.75 91 91.25 90 92.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi 84.25 82.25 79 78 79 80 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 96.33 94.33 91.33 89 90 90 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96 94.33 93.66 90.66 90 91 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95.66 93.66 91.33 88.33 87.66 91 B.A (Hons) History 96.5 94 92 91.5 90 91 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 97 95.25 92 91 91.5 94.25 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 96.66 95 92 91 90 92 B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences 95.33 93.33 91.33 90.33 90 92 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 94 92 89 85 85 90 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.75 94.75 91.75 90.5 90.5 94 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97.33 96.66 93 90 90 92 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 93 91 86 84 84 88 B.Com 96.75 95 92.5 91.25 93 93 B.Com (Hons) 97.75 95.5 93 91.5 93.25 93.25

Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Second Cut-off

The second cut-off of Sri Venkateswara College 2019 showed only a minimal dip with admissions even closing for some courses for certain categories.

Course Cut Off (%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants B.A (Hons) Economics 97.5 95.5 93.75 91 93 93 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96.25 94.25 91.5 Closed Closed 90.75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 83.75 81.75 78.5 77.25 78 79 B.A (Hons) English 96 93.75 90.5 90.75 Closed 91.5 B.A (Hons) History 95.5 93 91 91 88.5 90 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 64 63 60.25 60.25 60.25 B.A (Hons) Sociology 95.25 93.5 90.25 90.5 88 89 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 96 94.33 91 90.33 89 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94.66 93 90.66 87.66 87 90 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 91.66 89.66 84.66 83 83 87.33 B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences 94.33 92.33 90.33 89.33 88 91 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93.33 91.33 88.33 84.33 84 89 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96.5 94.75 91.5 90.5 91 93.75 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 94.66 93.33 90 88 88 89 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95 93.33 92.66 89.33 88.66 90 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.66 96 92 89.33 89 91 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 94.25 91.5 90 89.5 93 B.Com 96.5 94.75 92.25 90.75 92.75 92.75 B.Com (Hons) 97.5 95.25 92.5 91 93 93

Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Third Cut-off

The Sri Venkateswara College 2019 cut-off saw closing of admissions for the popular courses across different categories.

Course Cut Off (%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 81.25 Closed 76.75 Closed 78 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 94.5 91.75 89.5 92.5 92 B.A (Hons) History 94.75 92.5 Closed 90.75 88 89 B.A (Hons) English Closed 92.75 90 90.25 Closed 91 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 63.5 62.5 60 60 60 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96 94 Closed Closed Closed 90.5 B.A (Hons) Sociology 94.25 92.5 89.5 Closed 87 88 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry 95.66 93.66 90.33 90 88.33 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96 94.5 91 90 90.5 93 B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences 93.33 91 89.33 88.33 87 90.33 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92.33 90.33 87 83.66 83 88 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 94.33 92 89 87 87 89 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.5 Closed 91 89.5 88.5 92 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.33 95.66 91.33 89 88 90 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 92.33 90 87 86 89 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90 88 83 81 81 87 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 92 88.66 88 89 B.Com 96.25 94.5 Closed 90.5 92.25 92.25 B.Com (Hons) 97 94.75 91.5 90 91.5 91.5

Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

In line with the previous cut-off, this fourth cut off list of Sri Venkateswara College 2019 also saw closing of admissions for many courses.

Course Cut Off (%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants B.A. (Hons) Political Science 95.75 93.75 Closed Closed Closed 90 B.A. (Hons) Hindi Closed 80.25 Closed 76.25 Closed 76 B.A. (Hons) English 95 91.5 89.5 90 Closed 90 B.A. (Hons) Economics 97 93.25 90.5 89 89 90 B.A. (Hons) History 94.25 Closed Closed 90.5 87 88 B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 63 62.25 59.5 59.5 59.5 B.A. (Hons) Sociology Closed 92 88.75 Closed 86 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 95.33 91 88.33 87 89 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 91.33 89 86 85 88 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 94 90 87 85 86 88 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90.33 89 85.66 83.33 82 87 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 86 81.33 79.66 79 85 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 92.66 89.66 89.33 88 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 91 88 87 88.33 B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences 92.66 89.66 88.33 87.33 86 89.66 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 94.25 90 89 89.5 92 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 90.25 88.75 87.5 91 B.Com 96 94.25 92 90.25 86.25 91.75 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 94.25 90.25 85 87 90

Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

With the release of the fifth cut-off of Sri Venkateswara College 2019, only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories.

Course Cut Off (%) General OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 89.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 78.75 Closed 75.75 Closed 75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 62.25 Closed 59 59 59 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.75 Closed 89.5 87 87.5 89 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 90.25 86 87 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed 91.25 88 Closed 85 86 B.A (Hons) English Closed 90.5 88.75 89.75 89.5 89 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 94 88.5 87 88.5 91 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 89.66 87 84.66 83 81 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 93 88.66 86 86 87 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Closed 91.33 88.66 88.33 87 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 93.66 88 85 84.33 85 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 95 90.66 88 86 88 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.25 94 89 87 86.5 90 B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences Closed 88.33 86.33 85.66 85 89 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89 83 79 77 77 84 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 93.33 89.66 88 84.66 84 87 B.Com Closed 94 91.75 89.75 86 91.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 94 89.75 83 86.5 89.5

Sri Venkateswara College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure

Candidates, now that you are familiar with the cut off trends of Sri Venkateswara college, it is also essential that you know about the admission process that follows suit. For the aspirants meeting the required Sri Venkateswara cut off 2020, will need to complete the admission process within three days after the cut off list. The admission process of Sri Venkateswara college comprises of document verification and payment of admission fees. The process for document verification will be specified by the college and the candidates who complete the same will receive will receive a link for payment of fees on their official registration portal on the Delhi University’s website. Candidates will be required to click on the link and pay the requisite fee online.

Sri Venkateswara College Fee Structure 2020

The individual departments of the Sri Venkateswara college have determined the fee for various courses. Aspirants can find details of the course-wise fees of Sri Venkateswara college below.

Course Total Annual Fee (Rs.)* B.A. (Hons) English/Hindi/Sanskrit/Economics/History/Political Science/Sociology 12,405 B.Com, B.Com (Hons) 12,405 B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry, Chemistry 14,805 B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences/Botany/Electronics/Physics/Zoology 14,555 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 13,805 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 13,355

*Tentative

Sri Venkateswara College: Facilities on Campus

As one of the top colleges of the University of Delhi, aspirants will find some of the best facilities once they are enrolled in the Sri Venkateswara college. A few highlights of the facilities of the Sri Venkateswara college are mentioned below.

Lush green, Wi-Fi enabled campus

Library: Completely digitalised with internet facilities

Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for 72 undergraduate boys and 72 undergraduate girls

Computer Centre

Cafeteria: Providing food and beverages at competitive rates

Bio-informatics centre

Medical Facilities

About Sri Venkateswara College

The Sri Venkateswara college was initially established in the year 1961 by Smt Durgabai Deshmukh, Dr K.L.Rao and Dr C.Anna Rao. Established with the primary aim of catering to the educational needs of students hailing from the Southern states of India, Sri Venkateswara College has went on to becoe one of the most sought-after colleges in India. Its contribution to the field of research and holistic development has made the college a pioneer in the education and development of society as a whole.