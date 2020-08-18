Sri Venkateswara College(DU) Cut-Off 2020, Know Cut-off Trends, Courses, Admission, Fees, Facilities

Sri Venkateswara College Cut-Off 2020: Famously known as Venky, Sri Venkateswara College in the south campus of the University of Delhi is one among the finest. Thousands of aspirants aim to grab a seat in the prestigious institution by meeting the glaring cut of Sri Venkatewara College. With the registrations for DU admission 2020 closing in soon, the Sri Venkteswara college 2020 cut off is also expected to be released thereafter. Known for its unique courses on offer apart from the popular courses in the field of Arts, Science and Commerce, candidates aspiring for merit based admission will be required to meet the set cut off of Sri Venkateswara college 2020 in order to be able to take admission to the college. With only a few days left for the release of Sri Venkateswara College cut off 2020, aspirant can find all relevant information about the same here and know what to expect by going through the previous year cut off trends highlighted in the article below. In addition, aspirants will also be able to find information about admission process, fee structure and facilities of Sri Venkateswara college by going through the article.
Sri Venkateswara College Cut Off 2020 - Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates*
|
Last date of Application
|
31st August 2020
|
Sri Venkateswara College first cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Sri Venkateswara College second cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Sri Venkateswara College third cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Sri Venkateswara College fourth cutoff list
|
To be notified
|
Sri Venkateswara College fifth cutoff list
|
To be notified
Sri Venkateswara College Cut-off 2020 - Details
The cut off of Sri Venkateswara College 2020 will be affixed by the individual departments for the different courses. Candidates vying for admission will be required to figure if they meet the Sri Venkateswara college 2020 cut, based on the ‘Best-of-Four’ rule specified by the University of Delhi. The marks obtained by a student in the Class 12 exam will be considered for the Best-of-Four rule and subsequently Sri Venkateswara college cut off 2020.
Candidates must hereby note that the cut off of Sri Venkateswara college 2020 will be dependant on a large number of factors such as number of available seats, number of applicants, etc. In order to provide applicants with an idea of what they can expect from Sri Ram College cut off 2020, the previous year cut off trends of the college are provided below.
Sri Venkateswara College Cut-off 2019
The five cut off list of Sri Venkateswara college 2020 for the popular courses are provided below in chronological order.
Sri Venkateswara College 2019 First Cut-off
The first cut-off of Sri Venkateswara College saw high scores for its popular courses in Humanities, Science and Commerce. Here’s a look at the Sri Venkateswara College first cut-off 2019 for some of the most popular courses.
|
Course
|
Cut Off (%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.A (Hons) Pol Science
|
96.75
|
94.75
|
91.75
|
91.75
|
90.75
|
91
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
65.5
|
64.25
|
63.5
|
60.5
|
60.5
|
60.5
|
B.A (Hons) Sociology
|
96.25
|
94.25
|
91
|
91
|
89
|
90
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
98
|
96.25
|
95
|
92
|
93.5
|
94.5
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
96.75
|
94.75
|
91
|
91.25
|
90
|
92.5
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
84.25
|
82.25
|
79
|
78
|
79
|
80
|
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
|
96.33
|
94.33
|
91.33
|
89
|
90
|
90
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
96
|
94.33
|
93.66
|
90.66
|
90
|
91
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
95.66
|
93.66
|
91.33
|
88.33
|
87.66
|
91
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
96.5
|
94
|
92
|
91.5
|
90
|
91
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
97
|
95.25
|
92
|
91
|
91.5
|
94.25
|
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
|
96.66
|
95
|
92
|
91
|
90
|
92
|
B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences
|
95.33
|
93.33
|
91.33
|
90.33
|
90
|
92
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
94
|
92
|
89
|
85
|
85
|
90
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
96.75
|
94.75
|
91.75
|
90.5
|
90.5
|
94
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
97.33
|
96.66
|
93
|
90
|
90
|
92
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
93
|
91
|
86
|
84
|
84
|
88
|
B.Com
|
96.75
|
95
|
92.5
|
91.25
|
93
|
93
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
97.75
|
95.5
|
93
|
91.5
|
93.25
|
93.25
Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Second Cut-off
The second cut-off of Sri Venkateswara College 2019 showed only a minimal dip with admissions even closing for some courses for certain categories.
|
Course
|
Cut Off (%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
97.5
|
95.5
|
93.75
|
91
|
93
|
93
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
96.25
|
94.25
|
91.5
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.75
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
83.75
|
81.75
|
78.5
|
77.25
|
78
|
79
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
96
|
93.75
|
90.5
|
90.75
|
Closed
|
91.5
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
95.5
|
93
|
91
|
91
|
88.5
|
90
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
64
|
63
|
60.25
|
60.25
|
60.25
|
B.A (Hons) Sociology
|
95.25
|
93.5
|
90.25
|
90.5
|
88
|
89
|
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
|
96
|
94.33
|
91
|
90.33
|
89
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
94.66
|
93
|
90.66
|
87.66
|
87
|
90
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
91.66
|
89.66
|
84.66
|
83
|
83
|
87.33
|
B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences
|
94.33
|
92.33
|
90.33
|
89.33
|
88
|
91
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
93.33
|
91.33
|
88.33
|
84.33
|
84
|
89
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
96.5
|
94.75
|
91.5
|
90.5
|
91
|
93.75
|
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
|
94.66
|
93.33
|
90
|
88
|
88
|
89
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
95
|
93.33
|
92.66
|
89.33
|
88.66
|
90
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
96.66
|
96
|
92
|
89.33
|
89
|
91
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
96
|
94.25
|
91.5
|
90
|
89.5
|
93
|
B.Com
|
96.5
|
94.75
|
92.25
|
90.75
|
92.75
|
92.75
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
97.5
|
95.25
|
92.5
|
91
|
93
|
93
Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Third Cut-off
The Sri Venkateswara College 2019 cut-off saw closing of admissions for the popular courses across different categories.
|
Course
|
Cut Off (%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
81.25
|
Closed
|
76.75
|
Closed
|
78
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
Closed
|
94.5
|
91.75
|
89.5
|
92.5
|
92
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
94.75
|
92.5
|
Closed
|
90.75
|
88
|
89
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
Closed
|
92.75
|
90
|
90.25
|
Closed
|
91
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
63.5
|
62.5
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
96
|
94
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.5
|
B.A (Hons) Sociology
|
94.25
|
92.5
|
89.5
|
Closed
|
87
|
88
|
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
|
95.66
|
93.66
|
90.33
|
90
|
88.33
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
96
|
94.5
|
91
|
90
|
90.5
|
93
|
B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences
|
93.33
|
91
|
89.33
|
88.33
|
87
|
90.33
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
92.33
|
90.33
|
87
|
83.66
|
83
|
88
|
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
|
94.33
|
92
|
89
|
87
|
87
|
89
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
95.5
|
Closed
|
91
|
89.5
|
88.5
|
92
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
96.33
|
95.66
|
91.33
|
89
|
88
|
90
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
94
|
92.33
|
90
|
87
|
86
|
89
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
90
|
88
|
83
|
81
|
81
|
87
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
92
|
88.66
|
88
|
89
|
B.Com
|
96.25
|
94.5
|
Closed
|
90.5
|
92.25
|
92.25
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
97
|
94.75
|
91.5
|
90
|
91.5
|
91.5
Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Fourth Cut-off
In line with the previous cut-off, this fourth cut off list of Sri Venkateswara College 2019 also saw closing of admissions for many courses.
|
Course
|
Cut Off (%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
95.75
|
93.75
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90
|
B.A. (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
80.25
|
Closed
|
76.25
|
Closed
|
76
|
B.A. (Hons) English
|
95
|
91.5
|
89.5
|
90
|
Closed
|
90
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
97
|
93.25
|
90.5
|
89
|
89
|
90
|
B.A. (Hons) History
|
94.25
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.5
|
87
|
88
|
B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
63
|
62.25
|
59.5
|
59.5
|
59.5
|
B.A. (Hons) Sociology
|
Closed
|
92
|
88.75
|
Closed
|
86
|
87
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
96
|
95.33
|
91
|
88.33
|
87
|
89
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
Closed
|
91.33
|
89
|
86
|
85
|
88
|
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
|
94
|
90
|
87
|
85
|
86
|
88
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
90.33
|
89
|
85.66
|
83.33
|
82
|
87
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
Closed
|
86
|
81.33
|
79.66
|
79
|
85
|
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
|
Closed
|
92.66
|
89.66
|
89.33
|
88
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
91
|
88
|
87
|
88.33
|
B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences
|
92.66
|
89.66
|
88.33
|
87.33
|
86
|
89.66
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
Closed
|
94.25
|
90
|
89
|
89.5
|
92
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.25
|
88.75
|
87.5
|
91
|
B.Com
|
96
|
94.25
|
92
|
90.25
|
86.25
|
91.75
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
96.5
|
94.25
|
90.25
|
85
|
87
|
90
Sri Venkateswara College 2019 Fifth Cut-off
With the release of the fifth cut-off of Sri Venkateswara College 2019, only a handful of courses were open for admissions mainly for candidates belonging to specific categories.
|
Course
|
Cut Off (%)
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Kashmiri Migrants
|
B.A (Hons) Political Science
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
89.5
|
B.A (Hons) Hindi
|
Closed
|
78.75
|
Closed
|
75.75
|
Closed
|
75
|
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
|
Closed
|
62.25
|
Closed
|
59
|
59
|
59
|
B.A (Hons) Economics
|
96.75
|
Closed
|
89.5
|
87
|
87.5
|
89
|
B.A (Hons) History
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
Closed
|
90.25
|
86
|
87
|
B.A (Hons) Sociology
|
Closed
|
91.25
|
88
|
Closed
|
85
|
86
|
B.A (Hons) English
|
Closed
|
90.5
|
88.75
|
89.75
|
89.5
|
89
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
Closed
|
94
|
88.5
|
87
|
88.5
|
91
|
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
|
89.66
|
87
|
84.66
|
83
|
81
|
86
|
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
|
Closed
|
93
|
88.66
|
86
|
86
|
87
|
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry
|
Closed
|
91.33
|
88.66
|
88.33
|
87
|
Closed
|
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
|
93.66
|
88
|
85
|
84.33
|
85
|
87
|
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
|
Closed
|
95
|
90.66
|
88
|
86
|
88
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
95.25
|
94
|
89
|
87
|
86.5
|
90
|
B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences
|
Closed
|
88.33
|
86.33
|
85.66
|
85
|
89
|
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
|
89
|
83
|
79
|
77
|
77
|
84
|
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
|
93.33
|
89.66
|
88
|
84.66
|
84
|
87
|
B.Com
|
Closed
|
94
|
91.75
|
89.75
|
86
|
91.5
|
B.Com (Hons)
|
Closed
|
94
|
89.75
|
83
|
86.5
|
89.5
Sri Venkateswara College Cut-Off 2020: Admission Procedure
Candidates, now that you are familiar with the cut off trends of Sri Venkateswara college, it is also essential that you know about the admission process that follows suit. For the aspirants meeting the required Sri Venkateswara cut off 2020, will need to complete the admission process within three days after the cut off list. The admission process of Sri Venkateswara college comprises of document verification and payment of admission fees. The process for document verification will be specified by the college and the candidates who complete the same will receive will receive a link for payment of fees on their official registration portal on the Delhi University’s website. Candidates will be required to click on the link and pay the requisite fee online.
Sri Venkateswara College Fee Structure 2020
The individual departments of the Sri Venkateswara college have determined the fee for various courses. Aspirants can find details of the course-wise fees of Sri Venkateswara college below.
|
Course
|
Total Annual Fee (Rs.)*
|
B.A. (Hons) English/Hindi/Sanskrit/Economics/History/Political Science/Sociology
|
12,405
|
B.Com, B.Com (Hons)
|
12,405
|
B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry, Chemistry
|
14,805
|
B.Sc (Hons) Biological Sciences/Botany/Electronics/Physics/Zoology
|
14,555
|
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
|
13,805
|
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
|
13,355
*Tentative
Sri Venkateswara College: Facilities on Campus
As one of the top colleges of the University of Delhi, aspirants will find some of the best facilities once they are enrolled in the Sri Venkateswara college. A few highlights of the facilities of the Sri Venkateswara college are mentioned below.
- Lush green, Wi-Fi enabled campus
- Library: Completely digitalised with internet facilities
- Hostel: Well furnished hostel Wi-Fi enabled hostel for 72 undergraduate boys and 72 undergraduate girls
- Computer Centre
- Cafeteria: Providing food and beverages at competitive rates
- Bio-informatics centre
- Medical Facilities
About Sri Venkateswara College
The Sri Venkateswara college was initially established in the year 1961 by Smt Durgabai Deshmukh, Dr K.L.Rao and Dr C.Anna Rao. Established with the primary aim of catering to the educational needs of students hailing from the Southern states of India, Sri Venkateswara College has went on to becoe one of the most sought-after colleges in India. Its contribution to the field of research and holistic development has made the college a pioneer in the education and development of society as a whole.